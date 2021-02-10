Ensnared by ‘beastly’ tale of tribal island survival

Little Seeds actors Jack Miller and William Law play the main characters Jack and Ralph in the classic Lord of the Flies. Image: Travis Macfarlane

With the claustrophobic confines of the pandemic bringing out the worst in some people, Noosa's Little Seed Theatre Company thought it timely to revisit a classic tale of isolation which leads to a brutal loss of childhood innocence.

This is the encore performance of the stage adaptation of Lord of the Flies, sold out when it played to rave reviews in Sunshine Beach last year.

This is the first Little Seed production directed by multi-award winning actor James Millar, who played Miss Trunchbull in the national touring production of Matilda the Musical.

The young cast of Lord of the Flies find themselves playing with fire when it comes to surviving on a tropical island.

Lord of the Flies is adapted from William Golding's 1954 novel which tells the story of a group of children left stranded on an uninhabited island and their descent into savagery to survive.

A power struggle develops between the two main characters, Ralph (William Law) and Jack (Jack Miller) to hold sway over the survivors who are threatened by a mysterious island beast.

"So many people are hungry for live theatre at the moment, so we are back by popular demand," company creative director Johanna Wallace said.

However Ms Wallace warned this gripping exploration into the darker side of humanity is not for the feint-hearted.

Little Seed's previous standouts productions have included Twelfth Night and The Addams Family and the most recent production of Sherlock Holmes and the Baker Street Irregulars staged last month.

Lord of the Flies is set on an outdoor stage to help evoke the tropical island setting during its February run with performances this Friday and Saturday, plus February 19 and 20 from 6-8pm.

Tickets can be booked at www.little-seed.com.au