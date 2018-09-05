Tennis fans lose it over ‘Federer guy’

ROGER Federer is out of the US Open after an epic four-set loss to Australian John Millman.

And, boy, do his fans take it to heart.

Host broadcaster ESPN found this superfan riding every point of the Swiss master.

The man was not hiding his fandom with a Nike shirt with 'Roger' across the front and a red RF hat.

Maybe he didn't get the memo about Federer's massive $40 million decade-long deal with Uniqlo or hasn't had the time to update the wardrobe.

Either way, fans were able to see a bit of themselves in his reaction as the incredible result unfolded.

This #Federer Fan says it all! It’s after Midnight at the #USOpen & Roger is struggling as #JohnMillman has upped his game! 6:3,7:5,7:6 & now in Game 4 Let’s go Roger! @usopen https://t.co/oU2pSFJlfT — Corinne Pulitzer (@CorinnePulitzer) September 4, 2018

I think I'm the same as the fan...! 🙈😭 goooooo Federer....! @GoRogerFederer https://t.co/qX5hZdRrE2 — VIPchata (@VIPCHATA) September 4, 2018

Federer's biggest fan is struggling. Millman up 2 sets to 1 #USOpen https://t.co/vhvM59pnjj — Andrew Backhouse (@Andytwit123) September 4, 2018

One fan even felt there was a bit too much fan work.

➤@espn 2's coverage of the Federer-Millman match is devoting so much time to showing the spectators in the stands that they might as well forgo the on-court coverage and just let us guess what's happening by reading the fans' reactions. #USOpen #USOpen2018 @usopen 🎾🎾🎾 pic.twitter.com/JcWjT3JW2Q — Norman Charles (@NormanCharles88) September 4, 2018

It was a stunning performance with Federer bowing out of the US Open.

The loss had fans shell-shocked as the 29-year-old Aussie journeyman claimed the biggest win of his career with a 3-6 7-5 7-6 (9-7) 7-6 (7-3) win to set up a quarterfinal showdown with Novak Djokovic.

It was very much Federer's crowd with the 20-time Grand Slam champion has a substantial fanbase after success over such a long period of time.

Millman's following is substantially smaller, with his family even missing his giant-killing performance.

Although there had been concerns about an injury to the 37-year-old Federer, he said he melted in the New York heat.

"I just thought it was very hot tonight, it was just one of those nights where I guess I felt I couldn't get air," Federer said after the match.

"But John was able to deal with it better. He maybe comes from one of the most humid places on earth, Brisbane. I knew I was in for a tough one. Maybe when you feel like that, as well, you start missing chances, and I had those. That was disappointing."

Asked what Millman will have to do to worry Djokovic in the next round, Federer said "hope for another hot day, maybe".