Entrants of all ages take part in Noosa Show

BEST BUTTER: Shirley Hinds won first and second with her family recipes of lemon butter. Amber Macpherson

THE annual Show brings out our most creative kinds from the hinterland to the coast.

From children to grandparents, a variety of people enter the dozens of cooking and craft competitions in the hope of being crowned the winner.

Shirley Hinds, from Pomona, won first and second prize in two cooking categories with her family recipes.

"I won first and second for my lemon butter, and I got first for my date loaf,” Mrs Hinds said.

"I've got a new oven and it's very hard to use, but the first thing I cooked in it was the date loaf - and I won.

"The lemon butter is my mother's and grandmother's recipes. I do one batch with my mum's, and one is my grandma's.”

Eight-year-old Bella, from Cooroy, won the junior cooking category with her chocolate cake.

"It's a healthy chocolate cake. It tastes better that a normal chocolate cake,” Bella said.

"(I used) more of a healthy kind of sugar, there's beans in it, it's a lot better for yourself. It's not really a secret recipe.”

Jaime Caskey, from Noosa Pengari Steiner School, was the overall winner of the junior drawing section.

She said at first she couldn't see find where her piece was displayed - because it was hidden by all the awards it earned.

"I didn't see it but then I did, it was covered in ribbons,” Jaime said.

Jaime said she thinks her piece stood out because of its apocalyptic-style design.

"I don't know if I've found my style yet, but I like to do drawings of dystopia,” she said.

Mike Halls, from Gympie, won first and second prize for his two woodwork pieces.

He said he's always had a fascination with timber, but learnt the skill of creating treated wall pieces after joining the Gympie Men's Shed.

"I've been making these for three and a half years,” he said.

"I've just picked it up by learning off the other guys, and we all pass our knowledge on to the blokes there and make more pieces and useful things.

"(One piece) is a hat rack. I used railway spikes from the Mary Valley Rattler.