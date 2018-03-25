Menu
Entrepreneur, 10, goes to the dogs

DOG GONE IT: Dakoda Andreassen-Marks washes a reluctant dog, with a helping hand from mum Tamille.
DOG GONE IT: Dakoda Andreassen-Marks washes a reluctant dog, with a helping hand from mum Tamille. Alan Lander

SOME dogs love it - and some hate it.

But some dogs need it. A good wash, that is.

And 10-year-old Eumundi State School pupil Dakoda Andreassen-Marks is cashing in on it.

The young entrepreneur was impressed by a Commonwealth Bank course at the school, which started to stir her capitalist inclinations.

So every first and third Sunday from 12-4pm at Noosa Parklands, Tewantin locals can now take their dogs to Dakoda and her friends Ruby Molvogue and Tilly Cross at Forest Court for a wash and dry, and for a dollar more, a walk.

"After doing a course with the bank, I've been saving, and decided to start my own business with my friends,” the aspiring 10-year-old Dakoda said.

"So far we've done small and medium dogs.

"I just started last week. I will save some of the money, and give some to charity.”

Dakoda's not absolutely sure which charity yet, but one senses the RSPCA could be in for a windfall.

Meanwhile, a small dog-wash is $3, medium $4 and large is $5, plus the aforementioned extra $1 for an after-walk to dry off.

Give Dakoda's mum Tamille a call on 0473103600.

Noosa News

