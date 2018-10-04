Enviro kids inspire

LAST Friday three junior conservation warriors presented speeches on their work at Noosa Park Association's Friday Forum.

The young teens, all part of Coolum and North Shore Coast Care, work hard year round to promote and educate youth on coastal environmental issues including turtle protection and waste reduction.

Year 7 St Teresa's student Safron Holford dressed in her turtle suit to speak about the turtle program, while Year 7 Sunshine Beach High student Liam Preveti shared a film he made on the 116kg of rubbish collected at his recent Peregian Beach clean up.

Year 9 Maroochydore High student Tallulah Veal-Sinclair also spoke on her beach clean up work further down the coast.

NPA's Liz Diggles said these Eco Discovery junior leaders are passionate individuals.

"As a result of the confidence they have received there, they now initiate their own activities,” she said.

"It's a great opportunity to inspire other children to realise that even though they are kids they can be important, they can take action.”