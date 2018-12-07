Environment acts as a powerful drawcard to Noosa

GREEN APPEAL: Cr Brian Stockwell reckons 30 years on Noosa newcomers are still drawn to our natural spaces.

TO COIN a US political slogan "it is the environment stupid”.

And green is still good and liveable - that's the number one take-home message of Councillor Bian Stockwell's 2018 hinterland residents survey of.

And Cr Stockwell is delighted history has repeated itself with his top survey result a mirror image of his 1988 survey of Noosa's rural sector.

"Thirty years ago 51 per cent of people nominated the natural environment as the main reason they choose to move here and in 2018 the statistic has not changed, with exactly 51 per cent identifying the environment as the main reason once again,” Cr Stockwell said.

"Social attributes and lifestyle were the second most important driver for people to move here in both surveys.”

He said the urvey, however, revealed some significant changes over time.

In 1988 respondents had lived in Noosa on average less than five years, whereas 40% of respondents this time around have lived in the area for longer than 20 years. The median length of residency across the sample was between 10.5 and 20 years.

"In the 80s the greatest challenge ahead was perceived to be the need for a plan for sensible balanced development (41 per cent of respondents),” he said.

"Now people are more concerned with the potential impact of population growth (26 per cent) closely followed by the need to balance environment and development (22 per cent).”

Cr Stockwell said the current strong local economy and below state-average unemployment rate are likely to explain why the number of people identifying the need to create more sustainable jobs has dropped from 18 per cent of the respondents in 1988 to 8 per cent in 2018.

"We haven't seen economic conditions in Noosa this good for more than 30 years" he said.

"The big smoke was the largest contributor of people moving to the area with nearly a third of all respondents moving from Brisbane. Only 5 per cent of those completing the survey were born in Noosa Shire.

