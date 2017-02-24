Environment destruction no load of Croq

The three-dimensional piece Croqland by Walter Stahl will be at the Noosa Regional Gallery.

EVEN a prehistoric crocodile cannot stand the test of time and human impact on its environment, according to German visual artist Walter Stahl.

His piece Croqland will be on display at Noosa Regional Gallery from March 2, a three-dimensional artwork commenting on the impacts human development has had on natural environments.

Croqland is a restored 5m taxidermised saltwater crocodile, presented as a 6mx3m landscape installation.

Croqland comments on the impact of habitat destruction in Queensland.

Mr Stahl said the deterioration of the stuffed reptile was symbolic of the destruction of its habitat.

"The decay the specimen had experienced over the decades was integrated in the concept and used to implement old-school museum diorama, model railway-like features that allude to the most defining and controversial themes and aspects of contemporary Queensland,” Mr Stahl said.

"These are an open-cut coal mine, a LNG gas-tank, a B-double semi trailer and a billabong.”

Mr Stahl will host a children's workshop on the weekend following the opening of the exhibit, inviting children to take a light-hearted approach to the artwork by drawing on a three metre scale sketch of the crocodile.

It uses small diorama-style pieces.

"In contrast to the serious themes of the artwork - human industrial interaction with, and exploitation of, natural resources and sustainability - the three- metre drawing of Croqland invites children and their carers to populate their own Croqland with what they like to see in it,” Mr Stahl said.

"(This could be) local landscapes or landmarks, animals, plants, sky and sea.

"This contrast and juxtaposition of existing, serious, adult-caused problems with the hopeful, positive and possibly utopian children's view of the same idea is an important part of my practice, which includes having been an arts worker in the State Library of Queensland's space for young children The Corner for the last 10 years.”

The 3m drawing will be exhibited and available for visitors to add to in the children's space of Noosa Regional Gallery for the duration of the exhibition, from March 2 until April 23.

"The workshop and the artwork is an excellent occasion to invite young audiences to establish a meaningful and powerful relationship with art, their local gallery, and engaging with the concept of creative expression being a valid means to imagining and authoring their own life and future,” Mr Stahl said.