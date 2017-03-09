Environmentalist Diane Goodwillie guest at Friday Forum

As Canada Fund co-ordinator for community projects in Fiji, Diane Goodwillie (left) meets with a local traditional healer.

GUEST speaker at Noosa Parks Association's Friday Environment Forum this week will be local environmentalist Diane Goodwillie.

Having spent her working life involved in projects that improve both the world's environment and the lives of Pacific Island women, Ms Goodwillie will share those experiences using artefacts and anecdotes to enhance her presentation.

In the 1970s many Pacific Island nations were gaining their independence but leadership and power rested firmly in the hands of men.

Women were beginning to find their voice and had spoken out loudly against nuclear testing around the Pacific, particularly that which affected French Polynesia and the Marshall Islands.

Ms Goodwillie arrived in 1978 and initially worked with the YWCA (Young Women's Christian Association).

Her projects included the establishment of training services for Early Childhood Educators, providing technology training to lighten the load of village women as well as developing community nutrition education materials using faxes and audio satellite communication for the first time.

By the 1990s Ms Goodwillie had become responsible for assessing Pacific Island communities to receive development grants from the Canada Fund. Eventually she managed the Pacific Environment Program for World Wildlife Fund throughout the South Pacific.

With a long history of assisting Pacific Island women to deal with the challenges of their environment and lifestyle, Diane Goodwillie will discuss past and current issues confronting these communities.

With this fitting topic Friday Environment Forum will celebrate the United Nations declared International Women's Day and the achievements of women working to advance the world's environment.

All are welcome to join the audience at the Environment Centre, 5 Wallace Drive Noosaville from 10 am for coffee and a chat.

The forum commences at 10.30am or meet Valda in the car park at 8.30 am for Interpretive Birding in Wallace Park. Visit www.noosaparks.org.au for more information.