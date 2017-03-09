29°
Community

Environmentalist Diane Goodwillie guest at Friday Forum

9th Mar 2017 12:01 PM
As Canada Fund co-ordinator for community projects in Fiji, Diane Goodwillie (left) meets with a local traditional healer.
As Canada Fund co-ordinator for community projects in Fiji, Diane Goodwillie (left) meets with a local traditional healer. contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

GUEST speaker at Noosa Parks Association's Friday Environment Forum this week will be local environmentalist Diane Goodwillie.

Having spent her working life involved in projects that improve both the world's environment and the lives of Pacific Island women, Ms Goodwillie will share those experiences using artefacts and anecdotes to enhance her presentation.

In the 1970s many Pacific Island nations were gaining their independence but leadership and power rested firmly in the hands of men.

Women were beginning to find their voice and had spoken out loudly against nuclear testing around the Pacific, particularly that which affected French Polynesia and the Marshall Islands.

Ms Goodwillie arrived in 1978 and initially worked with the YWCA (Young Women's Christian Association).

Her projects included the establishment of training services for Early Childhood Educators, providing technology training to lighten the load of village women as well as developing community nutrition education materials using faxes and audio satellite communication for the first time.

By the 1990s Ms Goodwillie had become responsible for assessing Pacific Island communities to receive development grants from the Canada Fund. Eventually she managed the Pacific Environment Program for World Wildlife Fund throughout the South Pacific.

With a long history of assisting Pacific Island women to deal with the challenges of their environment and lifestyle, Diane Goodwillie will discuss past and current issues confronting these communities.

With this fitting topic Friday Environment Forum will celebrate the United Nations declared International Women's Day and the achievements of women working to advance the world's environment.

All are welcome to join the audience at the Environment Centre, 5 Wallace Drive Noosaville from 10 am for coffee and a chat.

The forum commences at 10.30am or meet Valda in the car park at 8.30 am for Interpretive Birding in Wallace Park. Visit www.noosaparks.org.au for more information.

Noosa News

Topics:  environmentalist friday forum noosa parks association

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Environmentalist Diane Goodwillie guest at Friday Forum

Environmentalist Diane Goodwillie guest at Friday Forum

Guest speaker at Noosa Parks Association's Friday Environment Forum this week is local environmentalist Diane Goodwillie

Body Art Festival on the hunt for volunteers

A taste of the exotic is coming to Cooroy in the shape of the Australian Body Art Festival.

Help make this year's Body Art Festival a success

Arty asset brushes up

SPRUCE UP: The volunteer team of painters add some real shine to the Cooroy arts centre.

Cooroy arts centre gets a spruce up

Surf's up at festival

Aussie surfer Simon Anderson takes part in the Legends Exhibition on Saturday.

The Laguna Real Estate Noosa Festival of Surfing continues this week

Local Partners

Environmentalist Diane Goodwillie guest at Friday Forum

Guest speaker at Noosa Parks Association's Friday Environment Forum this week is local environmentalist Diane Goodwillie

Volunteers form Noosa bushcare group

HARD AT WORK: NICA Girraween Bushcare Group members.

Volunteers form new Girraween Bushcare group

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

Maleny Players have one-act plays for all tastes

Three one-act plays are coming to the hinterland

First look at Dreamworld co-founder's new $2.5m boat

EXCLUSIVE: First look at the epic boat being built on the Sunshine Coast for a Dreamworld co-founder and dual Bathurst 1000 winner.

Shedding the drama: The Biggest Loser gets a major makeover

The Biggest Loser: Transformed trainers Libby Babet and Shannan Ponton pictured with host Fiona Falkiner, centre.

NEW-look weight-loss show is working towards lifelong change.

Everything you need to know about buying Elton tickets

Tickets to Elton John's Mackay show go on pre-sale Thursday March 9 and general sale Tuesday March 14.

Warning ahead of official Elton John ticket pre-sale.

Lisa Curry's reunion with fiance airs on I'm A Celeb tonight

Lisa Curry pictured after her elimination from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Supplied by Channel 10.

OLYMPIAN thanks Queenslanders for supporting her charity.

Iconic 'Games of Thrones landmark' destroyed

The Azure Window on the Maltese island of Gozo has been lost in a damaging storm. Picture: Caroline Hodgson via AP

Winds, huge waves have destroyed the Azure Window on Maltese coast

Susan Carland on becoming a Muslim and her love for Waleed

Waleed Aly and Susan Carland at the 2016 Logie Awards

Islam was not her first option.

'Cash me ousside' girl given jaw-dropping makeover

TALK about a transformation.

You Will Be Glad You Waited For This Amazing Acreage – So Private – So Peaceful – So Close To All You Need

7 Ellora Court, Rosemount 4560

5 2 4 AUCTION

Auction Location: ONSITE. Acreage living at its best! This peaceful and very private property is nestled on 7152m2 of level and useable land, which is fully...

Invest in Location and Lifestyle!

1/42 Jessica Boulevard, Minyama 4575

Unit 3 2 1 $425,000

Located in a quality neighbourhood with prestige waterfront properties, this neat and tidy duplex offers an easy care lifestyle home for an owner occupier or an...

Charming House Full Of Character.

20 Ford Road, Mooloolah Valley 4553

House 4 2 4 Contact Agent

Secluded with no neighbours in sight, set on 2.5 acres with permanent bush reserve on your boundary, this character 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home represents a true...

Brand new Just move in and Enjoy!

1 Wilkinsons Court, Cooroy 4563

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Designed and built by a master builder, this security screened executive home contains 5 bedrooms, each with built-in robes with mirror sliding doors. The master...

Nothing To Spend; Nothing To Do!

14 Bedford Circuit, Coes Creek 4560

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Only one year old, this stylish easy care home offers an amazing lifestyle in a popular family-friendly neighbourhood within walking distance to local schools...

Idyllic Rainforest Retreat

100 Wappa Falls Road, Yandina 4561

House 3 2 4 Buyers in the High...

If you value privacy, adore nature, and appreciate a home that exudes its own individual warmth and charm, then you will be enchanted by this truly magical...

First Class, Brand New, Exclusive Enclave

8 Heritage Place, Buderim 4556

House 4 3 2 $975,000

Why go through the stress of building when you can purchase a shiny, brand new executive style home with all the bells and whistles, completed to perfection in...

GREAT POTENTIAL ...

33 Hooper Crescent, Tewantin 4565

House 3 1 3 $495,000

This solid brick home with just two neighbors has stood the test of time and waiting for its new owners to bring their personal stamp to capitalize on its great...

PREMIERE EXECUTIVE PRIVATE LIVING

10/41 Mahogany Drive, Pelican Waters 4551

House 5 3 2 CONTACT AGENT

- Executive style home in an elite gated complex of only 12 - Designed with flair and quality that is sure to be appreciated - Comprising of 5 oversized bright...

DON&#39;T BLINK OR YOU&#39;LL MISS OUT

35 Nicklin Way, Buddina 4575

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

After 34 years in the one family, this beach side Buddina home is now offered to the market at a very affordable price. This is the ideal opportunity for a first...

Rural living, resort style

Exquisite Noosa hinterland property set for auction

VIDEO: company claims to 'teach' sharks

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Demand sparks more growth

KEY ACQUISITION: Don Pulver from Eniquest Industries (left) with Glen Grimish from CBRE at the company's new site at Sunshine Coast Industrial Park.

Energy company expands to 8890sq m Caloundra industrial site

Enjoy the Bellthorpe lifestyle

Appreciate a rural lifestyle on a total of 80.9ha in Maleny

Mortgagee auction brings Noosa apartment opportunity

Sunrise Beach apartment going to auction "as-is''

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!