LISTEN: Multisport Mecca Podcast Episode 1 - Jan Frodeno

His sporting career began as a swimmer in Cape Town, South Africa, where he grew up from 1992 to 2004.

At the age of 15, Jan Frodeno learned to swim before he joined Clifton Surf Lifesavers. But it wasn't until Sydney's Olympic Games in 2000 that he found triathlon.

Frodeno has gone on to win an Olympic gold medal, and has been crowned Ironman World Champion twice on the famed Hawaii course.

We catch up with the champ, talking about life as new dad, the battles he faces on Australian roads, nutrition, his plans to regain the Ironman title and all things triathlon.

Your browser does not support the audio element.