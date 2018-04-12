Menu
LISTEN: Multisport Mecca Podcast Episode 2 - Lucy Coldwell

12th Apr 2018 3:48 PM | Updated: 3:48 PM

Last week there was some coverage on Channel Seven ahead of the Commonwealth Games, and while it centres around Australia's cycling chances, there was a name which featured on the bottom of the screen which featured the benchmark time.

That name was L Coldwell.

It's the same Lucy Coldwell who has become well-known in local circles having called the Sunshine Coast home since 2015.

We're lucky enough to have her on the line now to feature on Multisport Mecca's latest podcast where she talks about here Commonwealth Games experience from four years ago, professional women's cycling and her plans for an adventurous future.

The Multisport Mecca Podcast on Soundcloud
