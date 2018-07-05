Menu
LISTEN: Multisport Mecca Podcast Episode 5-Dylan Cole-Jones

5th Jul 2018 12:17 PM | Updated: 12:17 PM

Imagine facing 160km in freezing conditions, complete with snow, and rain. For participants in the World Summit of Trail Running, these conditions are not uncommon.

Buderim 46-year-old Dylan Cole Jones faced some major internal demons at the holy grail of trail running last year…but through hard work and a whole lot of luck, he is back for another crack at the UTMB.

A member of the Noosa Ultra Trail Runners group, he's a regular runner on the local trails.

Born in North Wales, he moved to the Sunshine Coast about five years ago. We catch up with him ahead of his second crack at the epic race.

The Multisport Mecca Podcast on Soundcloud
dylan cole-jones multisport multisport mecca multisport podcast

