Menu
Login
Sport

LISTEN: Multisport Mecca Podcast Ep. 7 Josh Minogue

5th Oct 2018 1:59 PM | Updated: 1:59 PM

Rewind to November 2014 and Josh Minogue produced a win for the ages. He upset the field to claim victory at the Coolangatta Gold - the most gruelling event on the surf sport calendar.

Yet his success at Coolangatta marked the end of an era for the now 31-year-old, who had always intended for that race to be his swansong.

He made the switch to amateur triathlon in 2015, and the challenge of struggling through initial events had him hooked. Minogue is now preparing for his debut at the Hawaii Ironman world championship in the 30-34 age group.

Welcome to the Multisport Mecca podcast as we sit down with Joshy Minogue to talk about the progression the two ironman sports.

The Multisport Mecca Podcast on Soundcloud
Josh Minogue in training for the Coolangatta Gold.
Josh Minogue in training for the Coolangatta Gold. Iain Curry
josh minogue multisport multisport mecca multisport podcast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    A splash of pink to show support

    A splash of pink to show support

    News BICSUP Paddle in Pink is happening October 14 for breast cancer research

    • 5th Oct 2018 2:00 PM
    TN board fully backs new CEO despite critics

    TN board fully backs new CEO despite critics

    News It's process, not personalities

    Uber Eats bursts onto Noosa scene

    Uber Eats bursts onto Noosa scene

    News Popular food delivery app launched in Noosa this week

    Push for path to link two towns

    Push for path to link two towns

    News Petition shows big support

    Local Partners