Jeffrey Epstein’s remains have reportedly been entombed in Florida. Picture: Getty
Crime

Epstein’s final resting place revealed

by Staff writers
22nd Aug 2019 7:05 AM

BILLIONAIRE paedophile Jeffrey Epstein has reportedly been laid to rest in a stone crypt next to his parents in Florida.

The Mail Online reported that the financier's remains were entombed at an exclusive Jewish mausoleum in Loxahatchee, Florida, next to those of his parents, Paula and Seymour.

Jeffrey Epstein in a photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry. Picture: AP
The plate next to Paula and Seymour Epstein's is a brand new unmarked tile.

Epstein's only sibling, Mark, told the Mail "It's nobody's f**king business" when asked if the sex offender's remains were inside.

"It's a private family matter, you got that? I'm not going to answer your question," the 65-year-old reportedly said.

Jeffrey Epstein appears in court in West Palm Beach, Florida in 2008. Picture: AP
New York City's medical examiner confirmed last week that Epstein committed suicide in a federal jail cell as he waited to go on trial for child sex trafficking.

His death has sparked many questions and numerous investigations into how such a high-profile prisoner was able to take his own life without anyone noticing.

Epstein's death certificate states that Mark Epstein took charge of his brother's body last Tuesday before organising a funeral at the exclusive Frank E. Campbell funeral chapel in Manhattan's Madison Avenue.

