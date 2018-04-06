Eroding lake's beauty as council looks to redress damage

TAKING TOLL: Lake Weyba's Sentinel Tree is a little worse for wear after years of erosion as a plan is underway to investigate increased foreshore usage

A STRIKING symbol of the need to preserve the environmental values of Lake Weyba is now being used as a stark sign of foreshore neglect.

The Friends of Lake Weyba have posted a before and after photograph of the "much-loved Sentinel Tree" which juts on to the water.

The first was taken around 2010 and the visually diminished follow-up last year.

FoLW describe this as "a fine example of the results of a lack of foreshore management of fragile vegetation".

The Sunshine Coast Council is now assessing the public submissions to its Lake Weyba foreshore management which closed on March 23.

The Friends' Facebook site said: "The big ticket issues for this natural area is some real effective sustainable management by Sunshine Coast Council which has been virtually non-existent to date.

"It is yet another example of a natural area being loved to death resulting in erosion, introduction of noxious weeds, and destruction of native species that hold the whole ecosystem together.

"There will be no foreshore park or reserve in 20 to 30 years if erosion, degradation of vegetation and uncontrolled access are allowed to continue unabated."

FoLW said there are hygiene concerns due to ever increasing use by the likes of walkers, horse riders, kite surfers and kayakers.

"Toilet facilities would be an eyesore and the flood-prone land make(s) leaching of pollutants into the waterway a real concern."

FoLW said there was a good turn out of locals to recently meet with council representatives on site to pass on their concerns. SCC is developing a landscape plan to guide future improvements to the foreshore and its recreation trails.

Councillor Steve Robinson said the survey was a great opportunity for the local community to comment on the Lake Weyba foreshore.

"Once feedback has been considered, council will be in a better position to move forward with updating this wonderful community asset," Cr Robinson said.

A landscape plan will be available for viewing on council's website from May and a revised landscape plan based on feedback from the community will be presented for endorsement in late 2018.

Lake Weyba is a shallow tidal lake surrounded by a variety of vegetation communities that includes mangroves, saltpans and open forest.

The shorelines are dominated by melaleuca wetlands.

The lake adjoins sections of the Noosa