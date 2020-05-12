How you can escape to all Noosa has to offer

Noosa Heads is the ulitmate escape .... even if you live here.

LIFE seems to take on a fresh new meaning when you gaze out from the Boiling Pot lookout of the always naturally relaxing Noosa National Park.

Pods of playful dolphins often are there to greet the escapees from the southern rush of cities and bustling business pressures.

Here the surfacing turtles and the surfers riding magical green-blue cylinders of glassy ocean swell are the only distraction as housebound escapees intent on ditching their COVID-19 isolation "live-stream" along the coastal tracks out to Hells Gate and back filling the lungs with fresh air and always in the lookout for dozing koalas.

When the Choirboys sang their 80s anthem Run to Paradise, they could easily have been singing about Noosa, where a day escape from homeschooling, social isolation and over-binging on Netflix, is about as good as it gets.

A walk in the park in Noosa is always a good start, along the award-winning million dollar boardwalk that snakes through the tree canopies back to Little Cove, First Point all that tasty temptations Hastings St has to offer by way of takeaway or for dining in for 10 at a time from this Saturday on.

If the pure blue of Laguna Bay and the green crowning glory of Noosa Hill help sets Noosa apart, you only have to gaze up beyond Noosa Spit where Cooloola Coloured Sands blushes at its on beauty, to understand why Noosa is a declared a world-class Biosphere.

You can take in all Noosa has to offer from Laguna Lookout on top of the hill now that it has been reopened again.

Little Cove, Noosa Heads

Noosa Main Beach is still hard to beat for the perfect dip, before coffees and a stroll past the all the "essential shopping" or perhaps a trek through Noosa Woods and fishing for the evening meal in Noosa Sound.

A short stand-up-paddle or kayak away are the delights of Munna Point and the Frying Pan, opening up the Noosa River along one of Noosa's simply stunning outdoor gems, the Gympie Tce foreshore where you can hire a boat and order amazing organic coffees from the same jetty.

This fabulous family leisure strip is home to the Big Pelican and the locals pride themselves on an even bigger welcome, all at a safe social distance.

If you've come from the south, chances are you've started the day enjoying the village hospitality of either Peregian or Sunshine Beach, where the beach breaks always offer a good way to wake-up dip to wash away any cabin fever.

Habitat Noosa is a cool place to hang out with the Elanda Point locals.

Another great outdoor escape is Noosa Marina that leads on to the street treats of Tewantin, gateway to the hinterland, watched over by Mt Tinbeerwah, Cooroy Mountain and Mt Cooroora. And who could go past the mesmerising Lake Macdonald views afforded from Noosa Botanic Gardens that always look a picture?

One of the best ways to lose yourself in Noosa is to hit the trail, either by mountain bike via the world-class Tewantin BMX bush paths, or take the Noosa Country Drive where you are lured by good roads to the lakeside joys of Boreen Point, Elanda Point and rural splendour of Cooran, Kin Kin, Pomona and the charms of Cooroy. You'll soon discover from the roadside stops why this fertile part of Noosa is one the area's prime fresh food producing assets.

The fantastic local country pubs may be closed for now, but all the towns have the welcome mat out for any day-tripping coronavirus refuges from the south.

And all this beauty spotting does not have to be passive. For those with an eagle eye, the rolling green fairways of Noosa Golf Club and Noosa Springs are calling for a relaxing round and a bite to eat afterwards. You may have to share the greens with grazing roos, the water hazards with swans and the trees with sleepy koalas, but it's a small price to "play" to leave your troubles behind for the day.