Esme's dream of gift home realised

ALL SMILES: Original owner Esme Tait reunites with her 98 year old home in Tewantin that was donated to Noosa Council and is now used by them to help young people.

OF ALL the warm memories 94-year-old Esme Tait has of her historic Tewantin family home, Auchenraher, this was among her fondest.

Esme was rightfully the centre of attention of this special homecoming on Wednesday for the now fully restored Tait-Duke Community Cottage, which will see her generosity of spirit live on for the benefit of all in Noosa.

In 2009 as she moved in to the Carramar Noosa Care Centre, Esme had a dream of gifting this special abode of 87 years. And thanks to the common goodwill of many, she was there to see her wish come true.

She cut the ribbon at the official opening, as the Rotary Club of Noosa Heads moves in and throws the house open as a communal facility and home to the local community gardens.

"All my memories are fond ones of this house,” Esme said. "Is this a proud day? Oh yes, goodness yes ... wonderful.”

Family member John Duke told the large gathering: "Esme just wants to thank everyone who's been involved for achieving what her wishes were.”

This was a long list starting with the Noosa Council, state and federal members Glen Elmes and Llew O'Brien, and United Synergies whose group of 10 Skilling Queenslanders for Work trainees transformed the 98-year-old house with the help of Hutchinson Builders, local businesses, tradies and other community organisations.

Retired heritage architect Laurie Jones also received a special mention for his above-and-beyond guiding expertise.

"This is a special, special day. They've done an absolutely outstanding job on it and, to me, it's what can be achieved when you get your own council back,” John said.

"It's just been extraordinary community effort and now it's here forever.”

Rotary is leasing the cottage from the council, which has used $140,000 of its heritage levy funds towards moving the house to Earl St and for the renovations.

Councillor Joe Jurisevic thanked everyone who had "fulfilled the wish of seeing Ms Tait's former home transformed into a community meeting place”.

United Synergies project supervisor Sean Connelly said about 70-80% of the trainees had "kicked on to employment or further training”.

"And that's what this is about - giving someone a go and that's the Aussie way.”

Trainee Jacob said the work meant gaining "a lot of skills - even just life skills as well as your work skills”, while fellow worker Cathy said: "It was awesome being a part of this. It was a good team of people considering where we all come from.”

Rotary Club of Noosa Heads president Jim Bennett said his club would support United Synergies and community groups in the areas of homelessness and domestic violence.

"We look forward to working with Orange Sky (mobile) Laundry project for the homeless in this area,” he said.

"And we welcome all community groups to use this (Tait-Duke Cottage) facility.”