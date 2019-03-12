Boeing planes grounded after Ethiopia crash

Rescuers work at the scene of an Ethiopian Airlines flight crash near Bishoftu.

THE black box from the Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed soon after takeoff killing all 157 people on board has been recovered.

An Ethiopian state-affiliated broadcaster has reported that the black box from flight ET302, which could provide vital evidence on the cause of the crash, has been found.

An airline official, however, has told the Associated Press that the box is partially damaged and that "we will see what we can retrieve from it."

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa's largest, said in a statement, it had grounded its fleet of six remaining Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes pending information "assumed to be found from the black box data."

Indonesia and China followed suit confirming they grounded their fleet of Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes for inspections.

Cayman Airways grounded both of its new 737 MAX 8 jets temporarily too, while India announced a safety review.

The crash of flight ET302 shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa was the second crash in five months of Boeing's much touted new 737 MAX 8, the fastest and biggest selling aircraft in the world whose future is now being questioned.

Last October, Lion Air flight 610, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, crashed into Indoesia's Java Sea 12 minutes after takeoff, killing all 189 passengers and crew.

Australia's second airline Virgin Australia, which has 30 Boeing 737 Max 8s and another 10 737 Max 10s on order with first delivery expected this year, still has not made a decision on the future of its planned purchases, a spokeswoman said.

Similarities between the ET302 crash and that of Indonesian carrier Lion Air Flight 610 were more than just both involving a 737 Max.

In eerily similar circumstances, pilots reported difficulties in maintaining ascent to reach altitude and there were reports of an erratic flight climb.

A passenger’s passport lies on the ground at the scene of the crash. Picture: AP

In Fl-610's case it was described as akin to a roller coaster or "porpoising" as pilots fought the aircraft's automatic correction system.

The same now appears in ET302 with Swedish-based flight tracking group Flightradar24 reporting its data showed "vertical speed was unstable after take off".

As Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 left the national airline's sprawling capital Addis Ababa for its short hop to Kenya's capital Nairobi, there was nothing that prompted undue concern among its international passengers.

Airplane parts lie on the ground at the scene of an Ethiopian Airlines flight crash near Bishoftu.

In the narrow bodied twin-engine Boeing 737 MAX 8, three Austrian doctors were on board as was the Italian co-founder of an international aid organisation, a career ambassador, a Kenyan soccer official, nearby the wife and children of a Slovak MP, a Canadian university professor, tourists, travellers, businessmen and women and families off to visit loved ones.

There were 157 people from 35 countries, the high mix of multinationals due in large part to the annual assembly of the UN Environment Programme which was due to open today in Nairobi involving 4700 heads of state, ministers, business leaders, senior UN officials and humanitarian workers.

But just six minutes and 64 kilometres after it took off, ET302 pilots on the doomed aircraft reported difficulty in climbing to altitude and made a final distress call at 8:44am before contact was lost as were the lives of all those on board.

Wreckage was found near Tulu Fara village outside the town of Bishoftu with local farmers claiming the aircraft was aiming for a level open field to crash land.

The site was littered with body bags as officials removed human remains and aircraft parts for analysis.

Cayman Airways was the first airliner to ground its fleet of two 737 Max 8 aircraft but soon after China ordered all its domestic airlines suspend commercial operations citing both the Ethiopian and Indonesian tragedies.

It is a significant blow to Boeing's reputation which could have wide ramifications.

"Given that two accidents both involved newly delivered Boeing 737-8 planes and happened during takeoff phase, they have some degree of similarity," the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said in an alert to Chinese operators of almost 100 of that model aircraft.

Singapore Airlines Ltd, whose regional arm SilkAir operates the 737 MAX including into Australia, said it was monitoring the situation closely but its planes continued to operate as scheduled.

Yesterday an international air crash investigation team including from the United States National Transportation Safety Board, because the aircraft was designed and built in the US, was at the crash site looking for vital clues as to what caused the disaster.

The aircraft had flown in from Johannesburg and spent three hours in Addis before it was "dispatched with no remark", meaning no issues were flagged.

The plane's last full maintenance check was five weeks ago and it had flown only 1,200 hours since it was delivered in November.

Weather was clear and the pilots were clear for a return to Addis.

Tewolde GebreMariam, Ethiopian Airlines' chief executive said the pilot Yared Getachew, who joined the airline in 2010, had an "excellent flying record" and more than 8,000 flying hours while the first officer, Ahmed Nur Mohammod Nur, had 200 flying hours.

Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde Gebremariam holds a press briefing.

Boeing offered condolences to all on board but said it was too early to speculate on the cause of the crash.

Days after the Jakarta crash Boeing sent a notice to airlines that faulty information from a sensor could cause the plane to automatically point the nose down with pilots told how to disable the system causing the automatic nose-down movements.

No consolation for the dead in Ethiopia.

United Nations flags flew at half-mast around the world on Monday as it was confirmed at least 21 UN workers were amongst the dead.

Speaking to delegates attending the opening of the Commission on the Status of Women at UN Headquarters in New York, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, said it was "a sad day for many around the world, and for the UN in particular."

"A global tragedy has hit close to home, and the United Nations is united in grief," he said, extending his "deepest condolences" to the relatives and loved ones of all those who died.

Sarah Auffret was identified by the Association of Arctic Expedition Cruise Operators as a victim of the doomed Ethiopian Airlines flight. Picture: AP

Slovak MP Anton Hrnko confirmed on facebook that he had family members on the flight.

"It is with deep sorrow that I announce that my dear wife, Blanka, son Martin and daughter Michala, died in the air disaster in Addis Ababa this morning," Mr Hrnko said.

Mohamed Hassan Ali confirmed that he had lost his Canada based sister Amina Ibrahim Odowaa and her five-year-old daughter Safiya who were on board.

"She was a very nice person, very outgoing, very friendly. Had a lot of friends," he said of his sister, who lived in Edmonton and was travelling to Kenya to visit with relatives.

Paolo Dieci, one of the founders of the International Committee for the Development of Peoples, was also among the dead.

"The world of international co-operation has lost one of its most brilliant advocates and Italian civil society has lost a precious point of reference," the group, which partners with UNICEF in northern Africa, said in a statement.

Joanna Toole was one of the first British victims identified from the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash. Picture: Supplied

There were seven Britons among the dead including 36-year-old Joanne Toole who worked as an animal campaigner consultant for the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation and lived in Rome with her boyfriend, an Irish diplomat.

"I can honestly say that in all the hundreds of flights she must have taken I never wanted her to get on a single one. I don't fly myself and I always felt nervous about her flying," her father Adrian Toole said, adding she was a wonderful character and friend to all.

"Everybody was very proud of her and the work she did. We're still in a state of shock. Joanna was genuinely one of those people who you never heard a bad word about."

The Red Cross of Norway confirmed that Karoline Aadland, a finance officer, was among those on the flight.