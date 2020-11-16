Menu
Taste testing are (from left) JBS feedlot manager Sean Sturgess, Fitzy's Toowoomba owner Brad Fitzgibbons, JBS livestock supervisor Samuel Clothier and shift manager Brett Ward as Fitzy's partner with JBS to showcase the JBS Royal 100 rib fillet in the absence of the Ekka, Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer

News

Pechey Distilling Co chief distiller Ben Pechey-O'Brien launches their 1868 Vodka, Friday, July 10, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer

John Ibbotson of Gulmarrad with his dog looks over his backyard \"studio\" - where he shot some of the images for his latest book.

News

News

Information

News

Lifesaving

News

Pets & Animals

News

Environment

News

Weather

AFLGF

Fire crews have shared these images as they continue to fight the Deepwater blaze by land and air.

The crowd looks through the gallery at the opening of the 2018 JADA.

Technology

Eu-beauty! Brewery partnership draws a crowd

Staff writer
16th Nov 2020 5:00 AM

Craft beer lovers and rum connoisseurs got the best of both worlds over the weekend with the launch of the EuBundy IPA at the Imperial Hotel Eumundi.

The unique collaboration between Eumundi Brewery and Bundaberg Rum Distillery was welcomed with much excitement from the lucky crowd who got the first taste.

Head brewer at Eumundi Brewery Chris Sheehan said Eu-Bundy IPA was a limited release special batch brew - a West Coast IPA that's part Eumundi Brewery, part Bundaberg Rum Distillery with several twists.

Cheers! Hop inside top brewery's epic new venue

"It's a classic IPA with an assertive yet balanced bitterness and light malt body, and a hearty helping of Bundaberg Small Batch Spiced Rum," he said.

"While beer and rum are from very different drink spheres, we wanted to create some magic by bringing the two together in one glass."

The new beer will be on tap at a number of hotels and bars throughout Queensland. A

limited number of cans of EuBundy IPA is available for sale from the Bundaberg Rum Distillery and through The Imperial Hotel Eumundi.

