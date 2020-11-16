Eu-beauty! Brewery partnership draws a crowd

Craft beer lovers and rum connoisseurs got the best of both worlds over the weekend with the launch of the EuBundy IPA at the Imperial Hotel Eumundi.

The unique collaboration between Eumundi Brewery and Bundaberg Rum Distillery was welcomed with much excitement from the lucky crowd who got the first taste.

Head brewer at Eumundi Brewery Chris Sheehan said Eu-Bundy IPA was a limited release special batch brew - a West Coast IPA that's part Eumundi Brewery, part Bundaberg Rum Distillery with several twists.

"It's a classic IPA with an assertive yet balanced bitterness and light malt body, and a hearty helping of Bundaberg Small Batch Spiced Rum," he said.

"While beer and rum are from very different drink spheres, we wanted to create some magic by bringing the two together in one glass."

The new beer will be on tap at a number of hotels and bars throughout Queensland. A

limited number of cans of EuBundy IPA is available for sale from the Bundaberg Rum Distillery and through The Imperial Hotel Eumundi.