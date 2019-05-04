Eumundi Markets history is a nostalgic snap

FOUR decades of hosting one of Australia's top open air markets is still being celebrated and savoured by Discover Eumundi Heritage and Visitor Centre.

The exhibition to commemorate the 40th year of the Eumundi Markets is still creating interest and evoking memories at the centre's arts space.

The heritage centre is showing an extensive collection of objects, photographs and documents relating to market's history of the Eumundi Markets to create a glimpse into the past of this famous destination.

On Tuesday, May 7, visitors will be able to listen to recorded recollections from a number of long-term Original Eumundi Markets stallholders, including many who have been in the markets for more than 30 years. One has been in the market almost from day one and a number of the stallholders interviewed will also be at the launch.

Locals and visitors alike can hear about the early days, the mud, children sleeping under the stalls, the trials, the tribulations and the triumphs of being a stall holder and why they do it and stick to it.

The launch of these "Market Memories” will take place in Wan'din'in arts space at Discover Eumundi and videographer and photographer Leo Wiles, who recorded 16 hours of recollections from 14 people and magically edited it down to an engaging 24 minutes, will be present to discuss the process and her own memorable moments in doing these recordings.

Many of the photos and information in this heritage collection go right back to the beginning of the market which is recorded as starting on Saturday, March 24, 1979.

Using images of the markets from the 1980s and '90s, photographs have been recently taken by Leo Wiles in the same locations and are displayed together to show the 'Then and Now' of the market.

Discover Eumundi thanks the Sunshine Coast Council for heritage levy grant funding received to assist in creating this exhibition and capturing the market memories to celebrate this milestone year.

All are welcome to attend the launch of 'Market Memories' and morning tea on Tuesday, May 7 at 10.30am in Wan'din'in arts space at the rear of Discover Eumundi, 73 Memorial Dr.

The exhibition "the first 40 years” has now been extended until Saturday, June 15 - more details and opening hours at www. discovereumundi.com.