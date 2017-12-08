THE Eumundi Night Markets are back tonight offering artisan stalls, food and entertainment to the community under twinkling stars and fairy lights.

Tonight's first markets in the lead up to Christmas will have a special guest appearance spreading joy and merriment to families, with Santa arriving in a fire truck at 6pm.

Visitors will also enjoy live music from Kevin Laso and international circus stunt performance The Joel Show including magic, chainsaw juggling and more, at 6.30pm and 8pm.

The first 100 children to arrive to the markets can sign up to free gingerbread person decorating and take home the treat.

At 7pm, families can bring a blanket and catch the free outdoor film Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.

Head along to the markets to browse a selection of art and craft stalls, and taste the food from all corners of the globe on offer.

Eumundi Night Markets run from 5-9pm and continue on December 15 and 22.

Visit eumundimarkets. com.au.