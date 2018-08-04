Eumundi Noosa Rd safety upgrades review

A pedestrian crosses a bridge on Eumundi Noosa Road that is shared with traffic.

THE State Government has stumped up $200,000 to study potential safety upgrades to Eumundi-Noosa Rd.

Acting Transport and Main Roads Minister Mick de Brenni said the study was in direct response to community concerns raised.

"Locals have raised concerns about the safety and performance of Eumundi-Noosa Rd and taking steps to address these issues,” Mr de Brenni said.

"I've been lucky enough to have family living in Noosa meaning I'm very familiar with what is a beautiful stretch of road and the numerous tricky spots along it.

"Regrettably there have been serious crashes on this road, and we want to find out the best way to prevent these from happening.”

The planning study would determine what improvements are necessary to provide Sunshine Coast motorists with a safer road, he said.

Mr de Brenni said Transport and Main Roads was also reviewing the speed limit from Wilkes Lane to Beddington Rd, including the intersection with Cash Rd.

"We expect this review to be completed later this year,” he said.

"The section from the Caplick Way roundabout to Wilkes Lane is already 60km/h, including the Seib Road Bridge, so this will not be included in the review.

"The section from Beddington Road to the 60km/h zone heading towards the Emu Mountain Road roundabout was reviewed in 2016 and the 80km/h speed limit was determined to be safe.”

The planning study is expected to be completed in 2019.

Any identified improvements will be assessed against competing state-wide priority infrastructure projects across the state-controlled network.