Eumundi pool closes, Noosa camping parks will be RV only

Camping and powered sites at the Noosa North Shore Beach resort will only be available for self-contained RVs.

UNLESS you own a pool or are keen on ocean swimming it's going to be hard from here on in to hit the water to stroke away the coronavirus blues.

The Sunshine Coast Council has now fallen into line with Noosa Council's decision to close its public aquatic centres in the wake of pandemic precautions put in place on Monday.

SCC made the pool closure decision on Tuesday evening.

Sunshine Coast Council Mayor and chair of the Local Disaster Management Group Mark Jamieson said: "Council and the aquatic centre operators made this difficult decision in line with our collective community responsibility and commitment to the health and wellbeing of facility patrons.

"Council and the aquatic centre operators acknowledge the need to take every precautionary measure available to all of us to combat the spread of COVID-19," Mayor Jamieson said.

The following aquatic centres are closed until further notice:

•Beerwah Aquatic Centre

•Buderim Aquatic Centre

•Caloundra Aquatic Centre

•Coolum-Peregian Aquatic Centre

•Cotton Tree Aquatic Centre

•Eumundi Aquatic Centre

•Kawana Aquatic Centre

•Nambour Aquatic Centre

•Palmwoods Aquatic Centre

Caloundra Aquatic and Lifestyle Centre and Eumundi Aquatic Centre also have gym facilities. These gyms are closed until further notice in line with the measures announced by the Australian Government on March 22.

These closures follow the closure of the Noosa Aquatic Centre from midday Monday along with major centres like all its libraries, The J and Noosa leisure Centre.

Noosa Library customers will have the opportunity to make use of a lending pick-up service.

Residents who'd like to take advantage of the service or want more information, should call the library on 5329 6555.

Customers wishing to return borrowed items can use the after-hours return facilities or can hold on to their books until libraries re-open.

Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington said the customer service centre in Tewantin remains open but the council wants as many people to phone in or use the council website rather than making personal appearances at the building.

"We do have staff still working here obviously in the building, but many staff are now working from home," he said.

"All of our holiday parks remain open but as of midday (Wednesday) they'll only be taking bookings for self-contained RVs because the amenities blocks will have to close," he said.

People can transfer bookings via the park website.

"Our waste services will continue so bins will continue to be collected and our outdoor crew are still working on road projects and other civil operations.

"So it's pretty much business as usual, but obviously we have to keep in mind the safety of both our community and our staff," he said.