Eumundi school kids surf towards safety

LEARNING to negotiate Main Beach's shore break in the coming weeks every Friday morning may set some Eumundi State School students on the path to becoming fully fledged lifesavers.

Certainly all 71 of the Year 5s will end their month-long program more confident and better equipped to handle our local surf.

And for one young fellow, this shoreline is about the best class room he's ever seen and one he's been sweating on diving in to.

"I've been waiting for this for five years,” he told his teacher Lawrie McLiver who is also an active surf lifesaver.

"I think that just about sums it up,” Mr McLiver said.

He has been bringing older year level students to Noosa Heads SLSC for a basic grounding on what to do in the break for years now and enjoys watching the confidence levels in grow.

"They achieve surf awareness in terms of just knowing the beach and getting familiar with surf conditions,” he said.

"It may even encourage those who are not in nippers to join up and those who already nippers, it gives them that extra bit of experience.”

Mr McLiver said the four, weekly sessions would have started off with close to 100 per cent attendance with one student who broke an arm even on the beach to watch the proceedings.

These Eumundi State Year 5s follow on the heels of Year 6 students, who have done the program earlier in the term. Helping Ms McLiver is Kirsty Burns, one of the many Noosa Heads nipper mums who loves taking her daughter Nyah to the club's Sunday nipper program.

Nyah was one of the Years 5s last Friday shooting inshore waves will ease and skill.

Surf awareness instructor Donald McKill said the students rotated through four drills, swim, nipper board, ironman with boogie boards and then the actual paddle boards with 25 minutes routine.

"You always get that mixture - you get a novice group and kids who are doing nippers or have done nippers,” he said.

"It's all about trying to balance up those skills and bring the kids who don't have those skills up to speed. By the end of it, the difference in their surf skills is fantastic.”

Noosa Heads SLSC

can handle up 120 school kids, with four school rotations in a day as part

of the club's surf education program. Year 9s and 10s

do an advanced surf

course.

The Noosa program started out with just four schools and now has more than 30 schools involved.