Eumundi splashes out with colours

SMART ARTS: Experience Eumundi general manager Anthony Wynne-Holshcer, Cr Greg Rogerson and curator Karen Bracher at the underpass at Caplick Park.

SMART ARTS: Experience Eumundi general manager Anthony Wynne-Holshcer, Cr Greg Rogerson and curator Karen Bracher at the underpass at Caplick Park. Alan Lander

SPLASHES of high colour are now adorning Eumundi's main thoroughfare, Memorial Drive, as well as the underpass to Eumundi Noosa Road at the north side of Caplick Park.

Under the direction of Experience Eumundi general manager Anthony Wynne-Holscher and art curator Karen Bracher, a host of local and interstate artists have contributed to the community-initiated project, by adorning waste bins and the grey underpass entrances with local and environmentally themed art pieces.

ABOVE: Cr Greg Rogerson and Experience Eumundi general manager Anthony Wynne- Holscher at one of the artistic street bins. Alan Lander

"It's a legacy of last year's Horizon Festival,” Mr Wynne-Holscher said.

"We're calling it Eumundi Arts Street; it has made the main street and other places a gallery.”

He said instead of grey bins, "we've turned them into art spaces”.

"Eumundi is a freak of nature, with $1.2million of income now, as a result of the Eumundi Markets,” he said.

"Thirty-five years ago it was just three stalls on the street. Eumundi Arts Street is saying more than the markets.”