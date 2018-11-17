Eumundi State School surges in surf smarts

FULL ON: All the surf awareness carnival action as Eumundi State School takes to the water.

FULL ON: All the surf awareness carnival action as Eumundi State School takes to the water. Peter Gardiner

ON THE same day the elite lifesavers were lining up further down from Noosa Main Beach for the Oceans6 carnival at Coolum, surf awareness graduates from Eumundi State School were proving to be real winners out in modest surf.

The most inspiring was the Year 6 student who, six weeks earlier, was terrified of the water.

With a little help from his water safety buddy, he paddled his way around the buoys, still a little tentatively, but winning the battle to stay balanced and upright in the small shore break.

And when he came ashore and walked up the beach board on head to Sean, the Noosa Heads SLSC water safety "eyes” on the beach, he was cheered by the rest of his surf class like he was champion ironman Ali Day.

This young Eumundi lad had conquered his own doubts and, for Sean and Year 6 Eumundi teacher Kym Stewart, this was the real "pay-off” for hours of patient instruction and encouragement.

Sean said what he enjoyed the most about these sessions, was seeing students who didn't want to go near the water out there having a crack.

Ms Stewart said the six-week course which culminated in a carnival, grouped the students according to their abilities, from novices through to nippers who find the surf their second element.

"Confidence is probably the main reason we do the program,” she said.

"As part of this local community, we can't have kids living at the beach and not being able to feel safe or capable of getting themselves out of danger.

"The growth in their confidence has been amazing with their skill development in the water.

"And the Noosa Heads lifesavers have just been brilliant, they actually cater for different ability groups.

"A lot of the time it's one on one for the kids who have no confidence,” she said.

The carnival involved five events to establish the best of the best surf girl and boy competitor that entails the sprint, swim, flags, board and ironperson races.

"They all have a go, that's the whole thing about it, people just having a go ... Aussie kids out on the beach,” Ms Stewart said.

One surf awareness graduate, Clio Kross, said the six weeks of Friday mornings spent at Noosa Main had been a great learning experience.

"Just all the different activities and the water temperature and the days have been really nice,” Clio said.

"I hadn't done that (surf awareness) but I come down every so often to the beach.

"I definitely will be more confident. I wasn't really a strong swimmer when I first started, but now I'm better.”

Clio said her board work was OK - up to the point where she "gets dumped”.

But with the help of the program, the lesson is to hop straight back on.