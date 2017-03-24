Eumundi to light the way to a clean, green future

Eumundi Year 6 students create a 60 to symbolise the 60 minutes of switching off lights for Earth Hour on Saturday.

60 MINUTES, 80 students and one reason to switch off the lights for Earth Hour - a clean, green future for generations to come.

This Saturday, Eumundi will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Earth Hour, the biggest environmental movement in the world dedicated to protecting the future of our planet.

Memorial Ave will have a suite of activities and entertainment from 2pm, promoting an eco-friendly Earth with art workshops, music, food and a sunset lantern parade.

Eumundi State School Year 6 students will join the procession with their handmade lanterns, magnificently lighting up the main street from 6pm.

Visit Eumundi Lantern Parade's Facbook event or earthhour.org.au.