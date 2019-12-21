Eumundi’s family friendly New Year’s celebrations

NEW YEARS FUN: Benny O will be entertaining the crowd during the Eumundi Brewery's New Year's Eve celebrations.

The team at The Imperial Hotel in Eumundi has your New Year’s Eve sorted with a stellar line-up of music, movies and good times.

And there’s no need to organise a babysitter, because the kids will be looked after as well.

See in the new year with some quality live music, cold drinks and good friends.

The tunes kick off in the Imperial beer garden from 4pm with Benny O and then Johnny Curran will take the stage from 7pm til late.

For those who are inclined to bring their dancing shoes, you can head upstairs to The Green Room from 7pm where there’ll be more live music.

Nyssa Ray and DJ Rossi will be getting the vibe just right and playing all your New Year’s favourites.

To ensure the kids are entertained on the night, the Eumundi Brewery will be showing not one, not two, but three movies on the night.

The movie marathon includes three family favourites, Sing, Toy Story 4 and popular New Zealand comedy, Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

Screening in The Brewery, doors open at 6pm and families are encouraged to remind the kids to bring their own pillows, blankets, bean bags and small chairs.

For those who are still awake to see in the new decade, there will be a balloon drop on the stroke of midnight to celebrate the new year.

While the movies are free of charge, please register the number of moviegoers in your group in advance by calling the hotel on 5442 8811.

The Imperial Hotel has a free courtesy bus which will operate on New Year’s Eve from 5pm.

It will travel to Eumundi, Belli Park, Cooroy, Doonan, Eerwah Vale, North Arm and Verrierdale.

To book the courtesy bus for your group, phone 0467 414 171.

So why not bring the kids and celebrate the beginning of 2020 together.