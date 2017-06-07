20°
Eumundi's Katie Noonan to unite for the love of music

Amber Macpherson | 7th Jun 2017 7:00 AM
EMPOWER: Katie Noonan has been appointed artistic director of the Queensland Music Festival, a three-week celebration of music and its power to unite and change lives.

EUMUNDI songstress Katie Noonan has taken on the role of artistic director of Queensland's biggest celebration of music, the Queensland Music Festival.

Running from July 7 to 30, the festival brings music to many corners of the state, with a vision to transform lives through unforgettable musical experiences.

Ms Noonan, a passionate advocate for social justice, feminism and homegrown Queensland talent, said QMF was unlike any other music festival in the world in its vast geographic reach and the way it transformed lives through community projects that ran for years and sometimes decades.

"I learnt about the world, its politics and its people through music, and I passionately believe in its power to educate and inspire,” Ms Noonan said.

"Since QMF started 18 years ago, it has reached more than a million people through projects in 82 regions.

"In 2017 we will continue this amazing legacy and we encourage all Queenslanders to hear and be heard this July. If you can talk, you can sing.”

Last week Ms Noonan announced the first program for the festival, revealing acts and events that span across contemporary and classical music, large-scale community events and education programs.

Big names like Kate Ceberano, Montaigne, Isaiah, Lior, Dan Sultan, Steve Kilbey, David Hobson, Elena Kats-Chernin and Manu Delago are just some of the talent expected to unite thousands of Australians in song next month.

Ms Noonan used the program announcement to call for Queenslanders to learn to sing, to use the power of music as a healing force for positive change, and to reach out to people who are isolated, whether socially or geographically, across the state.

"I want the talented and passionate people of Queensland to be empowered to join the 2017 festival and help create performances that truly reflect the life of our diverse and vibrant state,” Ms Noonan said.

Queensland Premier and Minister for the Arts Annastacia Palaszczuk said QMF 2017 would bring more than 100 performances to 45 cities, towns and remote regions over three weeks.

"This year's Queensland Music Festival program will have seven world premieres. (The festival) will also give a voice to those who want to unite against domestic violence, towns who face hardship, our remote indigenous communities, women and young people struggling to get a break in the music industry, and making high-quality live music accessible for our elderly in aged care centres,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

You're The Voice is a monumental music event which will involve Ms Noonan joining thousands of singers on Saturday, July 29 at Brisbane's South Bank Piazza, and via livestream, to shine a light on the country's domestic violence crisis.

The massive project includes a Sony Foundation charity single of John Farnham's iconic anthem, featuring Kate Ceberano, Isaiah, Archie Roach, Troy Cassar-Daley and Montaigne.

The Power Within is the result of an 18-month project with six towns in central Queensland, which have lived through the mining boom and bust, drought and flood.

The colossal project, in partnership with Isaac Regional Council, will culminate in a world premiere musical spectacular in Moranbah, starring 200 people from the community and celebrating resilience and unity, on July 28 and 29.

On Song is a touring program for six regional and rural school kids to learn from the amazing, award-winning singer-songwriter Jack Carty, and two will be selected to perform with him in Brisbane as part of QPAC's Green Jam program on Friday, July 28.

Silver Memories will harness the healing power of music in a series of intimate concerts of classical and jazz music, performed by Queensland Conservatorium ensembles, at aged care centres in Brisbane, Toowoomba and the Sunshine Coast.

Nambour will host the Currie Street Music Crawl, a free music festival showcasing local established and emerging musicians on Saturday, July 8.

Acclaimed singer- songwriter Lior will perform two intimate shows for QMF at Brisbane's Old Museum and the Noosa alive! festival on Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23.

This is just a small selection from a huge line-up of events that will bring thousands of people together to celebrate the magic and power of music.

Katie Noonan said this year's festival spanned many musical genres, with shows for the young and old and everyone in between, to stir the emotions.

"You will laugh, cry, be wowed, informed and educated. You will be inspired, your eyes will be opened and your heart will be filled. You will have the opportunity to unite with your community and use your voice to make a difference,” Ms Noonan said.

"This is a festival for all Queenslanders, so I urge you to hear and be heard.”

Visit qmf.org.au.

