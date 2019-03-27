Eumundi's meat man Dale is a cut above the rest

SHARP TALENT: Looking to be a cut above the rest is Dale Spencer

KNIVES have been drawn - in professional fashion - as butchers from across the country put their skills to the test.

Their steely aim was to become part of the prestigious Australia Steelers representative team.

Sunshine Coast resident Dale Spencer from Eumundi Meats was recently recognised as one of Australia's finest butchers and has been chosen as part of Team Australia, to compete at the World Butchers' Challenge in 2020.

The World Butchers' Challenge pitches international teams of six butchers against each other, testing their butchery skills, ability to create innovative value-added meat products and to present the global judges with quality finished products.

Add to this the pressure-inducing time of just three hours and 15 minutes and the excitement begins to build.

Dale was involved in a multi-stage selection process that encouraged butchers from across Australia to apply.

The team selection was finalised this week after a three-hour test of skills on the Gold Coast under the watchful eye of selectors.

While Dale is the only Queenslander to have made the Australian Steelers, he is surrounded by talent with team members from across Australia who are all passionate about their craft.

"It's an opportunity of a lifetime to join Team Australia.

"I'm honoured to be involved and to represent my country.

"Over the next 18 months, I am looking forward to preparing for Sacramento with such a skilful team.”

Team Australia will compete at the World Butchers' Challenge in Sacramento, California, in September 2020. So there's plenty of time for Dale to sharpen his skills and become a cut above the rest, along with the razor sharp Steelers.