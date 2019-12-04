Eumundi’s outpouring of support for injured animals

FIRE injured natival animals are receiving a survival boost thanks to the generous community spirit of Eumundi locals.

The community gatherings at the newly opened art space the PlayShed have had groups sewing and knitting mittens and pouches for animals burnt during the recent devastating bushfires.

“We started two weeks ago in response to the Rescue Collective and Animal Rescue Craft Guild’s call for making pouches for baby sugar gliders, baby brush-tail and baby ringtail possums, joeys and koalas,” shed founder Sandy Bradley said.

“We had just opened the PlayShed right in the heart of Eumundi, the classes and workshops hadn’t started yet so the space was available and we placed a quick call out to the local community to gather and to do a little bit to help out – cut, sew, knit, or bring coffee.

“It has been so very sad and heartbreaking to see these poor animals in such pain and distress, to know so many have been burnt, injured, orphaned and it is absolutely devastating that so many koalas and other marsupials have perished.”

Sandy said these koala numbers have declined due to urbanisation and habitat destruction and now the recent spate of bushfires are further reducing their already dwindling numbers.

She said their plight was “just overwhelming”.

“We have to protect and save these beautiful, helpless creatures and help support carers, rescuers and wildlife agencies,” Sandy said.

“As one of the 15,000 members of the Animal Rescue Craft Guild it has been really amazing that apart from the phenomenal response by Australian groups, communities, schools and individuals helping make much needed pouches, mitts, bat wraps and nests.”

She said there has also been an international response from the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, United States and beyond.

“It’s been a privilege to receive such a heartfelt contribution from our beautiful Eumundi community and an extraordinary experience of people pulling together in times of crisis,” she said.

“For those that have been coming to our group – thank you for your time, commitment, kindness, generosity of spirit, conversation, fun and a huge sense of connectedness in a united need to do something worthy and good.

“How wonderful can we all be as a global community when we all work together. It’s powerful.”

Sandy said anyone wanting to help further go to the Facebook pages of Animal Rescue Craft Guild and Rescue Collective, RSPCA or your local wildlife rescue centre.

“The need of pouches, wraps, nests etc, is ongoing and may be needed for the next 12 months if not longer,” she said.

“Check what is needed immediately or what is required in the future … gather your tribe/”