European electric bike on show at expo

ALL ABOARD: The European cargo style electric bike has finally made it to Noosa's pathways Malcolm Scott

THE much-loved European cargo style electric bike has finally made it to Noosa's pathways and is garnering much interest.

Parents Gerry and Gillian loved the bike they had in the Netherlands so much, they shipped it back to Australia.

"This is a great way to get around Noosa,” Gerry said.

"We can take three children in the front, and another strapped in the rear seat.

"That makes this a five-seater vehicle.

"The children just love it, and sing along as we go.

"The bike is very stable, and the electric motor makes it all very easy to get around Noosa's great pathway network.

"We would love to see more of these cargo bikes in Noosa, and are happy to show the bike and its capabilities to interested people.”

Gerry said he could be contacted through Zero Emissions Noosa at 0407116105 or zeroemissionsnoosa

@gmail.com "and they will pass on your contact details to us”.

The cargo bike will also be on display at the Noosa Electric Vehicle Expo to be held on May 12 at the AFL ground at Weyba Road, Noosaville.

"This style of bike is popular across Europe, with countries such as Norway and France providing subsidies to encourage their uptake and cut down on vehicle pollution,” expo co-ordinator Vivien Griffin said.