Evauated residents can now return home

NOOSA and Sunshine Coast councils have advised that residents of Peregian Beach, Marcus Beach and Castaways Beach — areas east of the National Park - can now safely return to their homes.

All other evacuated areas are not yet safe to return to. Residents of other suburbs should await further advice and continue to follow the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service social media channels for further details.

Queensland Police has advised an emergency situation is still in place in the Public Safety Preservation Act declared area around Weyba, Weyba Shores and Peregian Breeze.

Residents of these areas should not attempt to return to their homes at this stage.

David Low Way and the Sunshine Motorway are open to motorists and residents are urged to drive to the conditions and be patient as they make their way home.

Support services from Sunshine Coast Council and Noosa Council, Department of Communities and community support service groups will be available at Peregian Beach Community House at 255 David Low Way, Peregian Beach.

Queensland Police has established a police presence in a mobile police facility in the Peregian Beach Shopping Village town square.

Residents returning home are urged to use caution as they assess any damage and refrain from eating any food which may have spoiled if power has been cut. Further details will follow about how to dispose of waste.

Sunshine Coast residents are encouraged to follow the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) and Queensland Police Service (QPS) social media pages for updates on when it is deemed safe to return to residences.

“We thank the residents for their patience, forbearance and especially a big thank you to those who have offered support to those who were displaced,” Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington said.

“We will publish a map that outlines the streets that residents are able to return to — see our Facebook page at facebook.com/noosacouncil.”

Noosa Council will be providing additional waste services so people can dispose of perishable goods from fridges and freezers.

Please do not call 000 or local police stations, including the Coolum Police Station, unless it is an emergency.

Power, water and telecommunications may be affected in some areas. Charge your mobile phones now in case you lose power.

If you rely on electricity and power pumps to fight fires, please arrange alternative arrangements such as generators or petrol or diesel pumps.

For the latest information keep following Sunshine Coast Council’s Facebook page and Disaster Hub https://disaster.sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au and Noosa Council’s http://disaster.noosa.qld.gov.au/.