Even as he departs, LNP boss shows he still doesn’t get it

For conservative voters, thankfully, the Liberal National Party purge has begun after yesterday's resignation by state director Michael O'Dwyer.

O'Dwyer, who had been in charge of the party's organisational wing since 2008, said he would not renew his contract beyond 2021.

In other words, after 13 years, he's well and truly outstayed his welcome.

O'Dwyer was a central figure in the complete breakdown between the organisational wing of the party and the state MPs.

According to as many as 40 current and former party powerbrokers, the toxic culture characterised O'Dwyer's entire term as state director, from 2008 until now.

O'Dwyer's resignation follows a tumultuous period for the LNP, with accusations aired in The Courier-Mail and The Sunday Mail that relations between the parliamentary and organisational wings had become irreconcilable.

Many current and former members were critical of the organisational wing's performance, especially at the 2020 election.

It came to a head when party polling was leaked against then leader Deb Frecklington and senior party members watched election night on billionaire Clive Palmer's yacht.

But the damage to the party had started well before then. The way former opposition leader John-Paul Langbroek was treated when dumped as leader in 2011 was appalling.

The worst part of O'Dwyer's departure is that he remains in denial about the position of the party.

Mr O'Dwyer told party members that "together we have built the strongest political party in the country''.

Seriously? The party has won one election since 1989. It is a dysfunctional rabble. He then talks about the rosy fiscal position he has bequeathed the party.

"I am pleased to be leaving the party in a very sound financial position,'' he said.

"Members, we should never stray from our values, we should constantly fight for our ideals, we should show empathy for our fellow Queenslanders.

"More importantly, we should never compromise the integrity of our party.''

Memo Michael O'Dwyer. The integrity of the LNP is in tatters. And if the party is in such a wonderful financial position, why did the party hierarchy not open purse strings even more to try to win in October last year?

Even the acting president Cynthia Hardy remains in denial, telling anybody who will listen that everything is hunky dory. Nothing to see here. She must go at the state convention or the LNP will be in Opposition for another 50 years.

O'Dwyer's resignation is a start. But much more needs to be done.

Originally published as Even as he departs, LNP boss shows he still doesn't get it