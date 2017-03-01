29°
News

Evening to inspire local women

Amber Macpherson | 1st Mar 2017 5:00 AM
AIM HIGH: Heather Manders is one of four inspirational women to speak at Local Women Lead the Way in Pomona.
AIM HIGH: Heather Manders is one of four inspirational women to speak at Local Women Lead the Way in Pomona. John McCutcheon

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WOMEN are wonderful, powerful and important - and a Pomona event is getting ready to celebrate that.

In honour of International Women's Day, Pomona and District Community House will host Local Women Lead the Way, an evening of motivation and inspiration presented by local women, for local women.

One of the keynote speakers, Heather Manders, said the evening would motivate women to "give life their all".

"I've done a lot of volunteering in my time, with my involvement in the Lions Club, King of the Mountain and the Community House, I've worn many different hats," Heather said.

"My theory with any volunteering, you can't complain about something unless you're prepared to roll up your sleeves and get involved yourself.

"My message to people, and young women, is to just give it a go. Get out there, take the bull by its horns and have a go. Give it your all, give it your best shot."

Small workshops throughout the night will help the audience put the words of wisdom into practice, and women will take home a personal analysis and strategies for their future.

Local songstress Andrea Kirwin will provide entertainment on the night.

Local Women Lead the Way

Keynote speakers include Heather Manders, Sarah Bertel, Kelly Saunderson and Stacey Breed.

Pomona State School hall, 6pm, March 9.

Tickets are $10, visit Facebook.com/localwomenleadtheway.

Noosa News

Topics:  international women's day local women lead the way noosa pomona women

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Davo's expanding Noosa store

Davo's expanding Noosa store

MORE than 30 years after Davo's Bait and Tackle opened in a small timber cottage on Gympie Tce, the transformation into a large, thriving business is complete.

Shaping up all green for surfing fest

GREEN SURFING: Tom Wegener shoots a wave on a paipo.

Sustainable surfing

Summer's Day still resonates

SUMMER'S DAY: Andrea Shoesmith, second right back, with the Trewantin State School students remembering Summer Steer.

Message about battery safety

Friends of Lake Weyba help clean up

CLEAN TEAM: Raffi and Trinity Sonner, aged eight and 11, are part of the Friends of Lake Weyba Clean Up Australia crew.

Clean Up Australia Day is almost here

Local Partners

Davo's expanding Noosa store

MORE than 30 years after Davo's Bait and Tackle opened in a small timber cottage on Gympie Tce, the transformation into a large, thriving business is complete.

Evening to inspire local women

AIM HIGH: Heather Manders is one of four inspirational women to speak at Local Women Lead the Way in Pomona.

Pomona event to celebrate the importance of local women

Maleny Players have one-act plays for all tastes

Three one-act plays are coming to the hinterland

Help muscular dystrophy with much more than morning tea

TEA TIME: Raise a cup to help muscular dystrophy.

Raise a cup to help cure muscular dystrophy

Cough up for FurBall tickets and help the animals

FURBALL FRIEND: Julie Penlington, from 4Paws, with Charlie.

This is the kind of FurBall you want

I'm A Celebrity's 'most dangerous’ jungle test yet

LISA Curry and Keira Maguire will take on ‘most dangerous’ Tucker Trial on Ten's reality show I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Booval boy keeps winning over bride

BUILDING A BOND: Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan are still going strong on Married At First Sight.

Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan are still going strong

The Jensens hit the ground running with new music in 2017

The Jensens are: (from left) Nathan Kendall (vocals/guitar), Joe White (vocals/keys/guitar), Phillip Fabros (drums), Bodi Lowrie (bass) and Jordan Aston (guitar).

2017 means a host of new music from Brisbane band The Jensens

Adele in Queensland: Where you can see her

Adele will be doing two major shows in Brisbane on the weekend.

15-time Grammy winner travelling with her four-year-old son Angelo

Adele nails opening Australian concert in Perth

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2016 file photo shows Adele onstage at the Brit Awards 2016 at the 02 Arena in London. Adele, who has five Grammy nominations, announced Tuesday, Dec. 6, including album, song and record of the year.

Adele nailed her opening Australian concert in front of 65,000 fans.

MOVIE REVIEW: Young actors tell grown-up Jasper Jones tale

Jasper Jones, played by Aaron McGrath, Charlie Bucktin, played by Levi Miller, and Eliza Wishart, played by Angourie Rice, in a scene from the movie Jasper Jones.

Can Charlie and Jasper find out who killed Laura Wishart?

MAFS dad needs to back right off

heryl’s dad was not having a bar of Andrew.

This dad’s outburst shows exactly what parents shouldn’t do.

IMMACULATE PELICAN WATERS HOME

18 Gradorean Street, Pelican Waters 4551

House 4 2 2 BY NEGOTIATION

- This 4 bedroom family home has been cherished by one owner - Separate formal living area, open plan dining/living area also - Large kitchen with walk in pantry...

Very Rare And Unique Private Retreat In One Of The Sunshine Coast&#39;s Most Sort After Areas

48 Forestwood Drive, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 4 Offers Over...

Very rare and unique private retreat in one of the most sort after areas in Buderim. This property has undergone a major 4 year renovation and rebuild by a...

Unfinished Renovation Across The Road From The Beach

404 Oceanic Drive South , Wurtulla 4575

House 3 1 1 $689,000

Opportunities like this don't come along often, a 560sqm lot with the beach just across the street this home is ready to renovate or for those who would prefer to...

Gardens, Views, Privacy!

1 Island View Court, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 Contact Agent

Light-filled with sweeping views that encompass the ocean through to the breathtaking Glass House Mountains, this Buderim sanctuary on a lush, landscaped 5600m2 in...

One Of A Kind Architecturally Designed Home

35 The Passage , Pelican Waters 4551

House 3 2 Offers Above...

Presenting an opportunity to secure a quality built residence, situated in the highly sought after 'The Passage' precinct. This property is a very private...

Two Homes For The Price Of One !

190 Mons School Road, Buderim 4556

House 5 3 2 ENCOURAGING...

Enjoy the peace and tranquility with the birds singing and the trees whistling, what a lifestyle – and what a view! This elevated and private executive residence...

EXCELLENT LOCATION - EXCELLENT RETURNS

86/3 Hilton Terrace, Tewantin 4565

Unit 2 2 2 $369,000

On the shores of beautiful Lake Doonella and only metres from the Noosa River, this dual key, fully furnished apartment is almost like having two investments in...

TIMELESS &amp; CONTEMPORARY FAMILY HOME

17 Solander Street, Pelican Waters 4551

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

- Immaculate, expansive family home with multiple living areas - Four bedrooms, spacious master has walk in robe and ensuite - Three other large bedrooms are...

959 Reasons You Should Buy This Home!

7 Bridgewater Court, Sippy Downs 4556

House 4 2 4 $695,000

Designed with distinction, this home of dramatic dimensions offers a space that most only dream of. You won't chase space anymore with the rare 959m2 block. The...

Convenient, low maintenance living close to schools and transport

26 Daintree Close, Kuluin 4558

House 3 1 1 $399,000

Perched on an elevated North-east facing block, this solid brick and tile property speaks to those looking for a convenient and central location. Three good-sized...

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Next phase of Coast's new $174m beach city revealed

ON THE TABLE: A 30-unit development has been proposed for Birtinya Island, close to the new Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Island living opportunities on the table with latest proposal

Major Burrum Heads development to go to vote

Site development plans for the proposed lot conversion at Burrum Heads, near Beach Dr.

Councillors will vote on the lot conversions.

Parents rejoice: New childcare centre planned for Coast

HAPPY DAYS: More childcare looks like it could be on the way to one Sunshine Coast suburb.

53-space facility flagged for busy Coast suburb

Massive RV park looming for booming Coast suburb

FUTURE VISION: RV Homebase project manager Sam Williams, Parklakes II director Robert Flipp, Shadforths Civil Contractors founder Peter Shadforth and Halcyon Lakeside development manager Chris Carley on tour of Bli Bli developments.

More major changes for once sleepy Coast suburb

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!