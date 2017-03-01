Evening to inspire local women

AIM HIGH: Heather Manders is one of four inspirational women to speak at Local Women Lead the Way in Pomona.

WOMEN are wonderful, powerful and important - and a Pomona event is getting ready to celebrate that.

In honour of International Women's Day, Pomona and District Community House will host Local Women Lead the Way, an evening of motivation and inspiration presented by local women, for local women.

One of the keynote speakers, Heather Manders, said the evening would motivate women to "give life their all".

"I've done a lot of volunteering in my time, with my involvement in the Lions Club, King of the Mountain and the Community House, I've worn many different hats," Heather said.

"My theory with any volunteering, you can't complain about something unless you're prepared to roll up your sleeves and get involved yourself.

"My message to people, and young women, is to just give it a go. Get out there, take the bull by its horns and have a go. Give it your all, give it your best shot."

Small workshops throughout the night will help the audience put the words of wisdom into practice, and women will take home a personal analysis and strategies for their future.

Local songstress Andrea Kirwin will provide entertainment on the night.

Local Women Lead the Way

Keynote speakers include Heather Manders, Sarah Bertel, Kelly Saunderson and Stacey Breed.

Pomona State School hall, 6pm, March 9.

Tickets are $10, visit Facebook.com/localwomenleadtheway.