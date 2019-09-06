Event helping to fashion a cancer-free future

SPRING FASHION: (Front) Michelle Spencer, Annelize Van Niekerk and Tara Evans, (back) Margaret Beaver, Fay Huwson, Thea Holmes, Annie Evans and Kathi Gow at Cancer Council Queensland Noosa Branch's annual fashion fundraiser. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

IT WAS a bright start to the morning at the recent Cancer Council Queensland Noosa Branch annual spring fashion show.

The latest season trends from It’s All About Me in Noosa were paraded down the catwalk as spectators sipped champagne at the fundraiser event held at Hibiscus Retirement Village.

CCQ Noosa Branch chairwoman Annie Evans said they were grateful for the community support that had this year alone helped them raise tens of thousands of dollars.

“This tops off a great year of fundraising so far,” Ms Evans said.

“We raised over $10,000 on Daffodil Day and will easily do another couple of thousand today.

“All up we have probably raised $20,00, which will help towards a cancer-free future.

“We want to thank the community.”

SPRING FASHION: Michelle Spencer at Cancer Council Queensland Noosa Branch's annual fashion fundraiser. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

CCQ Sunshine Coast regional fundraiser co-ordinator Tara Evans was one of the models on the day and excited to be part of the fundraiser.

“This is one of their token events and it goes off without a hitch every year and the community really get involved,” she said.

“The local branch are a permanent group in Noosa that fundraise for Cancer Council Queensland research and support services, but they also offer a range of support service for locals living with cancer.

“They do work twofold.”

SPRING FASHION: Tara Evans at Cancer Council Queensland Noosa Branch's annual fashion fundraiser. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

The CCQ Noosa Branch is always happy to welcome new volunteers who want to make a difference to the community and families touched by cancer.