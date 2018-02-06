Events keep Noosa economy swimming

Competitors race in to the water as part of the Noosa Summer Swim, a high profile event that brought hundreds of visitors to Noosa on a wet weekend.

WHILE some argue Noosa's calendar of events can cause traffic disruptions and an unmanageable population swell, they can be a blessing for businesses reliant on holidaymakers and beach weather.

On any other wet weather weekend Noosa Main Beach would have been empty, however the Summer Swim brought hundreds of competitors and spectators, injecting thousands of dollars into Noosa's economy with an influx of visitors.

Tewantin resident Chae Parker said events keep Noosa thriving during low seasons.

"It just makes Noosa vibrant. It brings tourists in, keeps the hotels full,” Ms Parker said.

"I know there was a lot of complaints from the elderly people about triathlons because it blocks off the streets, they don't spend any money here. But in the end, after the triathlon, there was not one single seat spare in any restaurant.

"You can't top that.”

Janita and Todd Deary from Bendigo were in town for the Summer Swim, and said the extra dollars in the economy was worth the small disruptions.

"For a little inconvenience there's a lot of benefit,” Ms Deary said.

Deb Symons, also from Victoria, said events brought visitors from across Australia to Noosa.

"The amount of people coming up here and paying for accommodation and meals, and everything, it can only be good for the economy,” she said.

"All the people that come from out of town, all over the place, they're all spending money while they're here.”

Tourist Jill Lacey said she is hoping to visit Noosa for this year's Food and Wine festival.

"I've always thought about doing the Food and Wine Festival, we have friends who'll have a house here in May so we're hoping to time it to be here for it,” Ms Lacey said.

"We love Noosa. We visit all the time.”