Everglades tours enters eco hall of fame

A NOOSA River tour experience has been inducted into Eco-tourism Australia’s Hall of Fame.

Everglades Eco Safaris has been given the honour at the Global Eco Asia Pacific Tourism Conference gala dinner held at Tjapukai Aboriginal Cultural Park, north of Cairns for its Noosa Eveglades adventures.

Owned and operated by Wade Batty, whose newest venture Habitat Noosa Everglades Eco Camp awarded the Best New Tourism Business at the Queensland Tourism Awards, the tour business was one of 12 inductees.

The venture now shares hall of fame status with just 25 other eco-tourism businesses.

Eco-tourism Australia CEO Rod Hillman said that this year’s award winners were some of the leading eco-tourism operators in the country, and was testament to their continued commitment to sustainable business practices.

“We are very proud to welcome these 12 operators into our Eco-tourism Australia Hall of Fame,” he said.

“They are our nation’s true eco-tourism innovators, and their leadership has paved the way for more responsible and sustainable tourism as we experience it today.”

Mr Batty said: “On behalf of all our dedicated and professional employees I am extremely proud to receive this award.

“To be recognised as an industry leader and innovator in eco-tourism practices is a wonderful accolade. Australia has such a high quality and diverse range of eco-tourism experiences we are absolutely thrilled to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.”