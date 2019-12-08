Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Noosa Everglades is a major eco-tourism drawcard.
The Noosa Everglades is a major eco-tourism drawcard.
News

Everglades tours enters eco hall of fame

Peter Gardiner
8th Dec 2019 8:30 AM

A NOOSA River tour experience has been inducted into Eco-tourism Australia’s Hall of Fame.

Everglades Eco Safaris has been given the honour at the Global Eco Asia Pacific Tourism Conference gala dinner held at Tjapukai Aboriginal Cultural Park, north of Cairns for its Noosa Eveglades adventures.

Owned and operated by Wade Batty, whose newest venture Habitat Noosa Everglades Eco Camp awarded the Best New Tourism Business at the Queensland Tourism Awards, the tour business was one of 12 inductees.

The venture now shares hall of fame status with just 25 other eco-tourism businesses.

Eco-tourism Australia CEO Rod Hillman said that this year’s award winners were some of the leading eco-tourism operators in the country, and was testament to their continued commitment to sustainable business practices.

“We are very proud to welcome these 12 operators into our Eco-tourism Australia Hall of Fame,” he said.

“They are our nation’s true eco-tourism innovators, and their leadership has paved the way for more responsible and sustainable tourism as we experience it today.”

Mr Batty said: “On behalf of all our dedicated and professional employees I am extremely proud to receive this award.

“To be recognised as an industry leader and innovator in eco-tourism practices is a wonderful accolade. Australia has such a high quality and diverse range of eco-tourism experiences we are absolutely thrilled to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.”

noosa eco-tourism noosa everglades
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman injured trying to stop moving vehicle

        premium_icon Woman injured trying to stop moving vehicle

        Breaking Paramedics are treating a woman who was reportedly jammed between a car and a wall when she tried to stop the moving vehicle.

        Lake upgrade reschedule after spillway redesign

        premium_icon Lake upgrade reschedule after spillway redesign

        News Lake Macdonald rethink for upgrades to protect aquatic species.

        NAPLAN improvers: Has your school got better or worse?

        premium_icon NAPLAN improvers: Has your school got better or worse?

        News SEARCH THE INTERACTIVE TABLE FOR YOUR SCHOOL

        Gympie Gold Rush Swim Meet

        premium_icon Gympie Gold Rush Swim Meet

        News Catch the exclusive livestream of all the action right here.