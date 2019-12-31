EVERY DOG HAS ITS DAY: Dog gets her happily ever after

After spending nearly six months in the care of RSPCA shelters, this pooch has finally found her happily ever after.

AFTER spending nearly six months in the care of RSPCA shelters, CJ has finally found her happily ever after.

CJ was surrendered to the RSPCA Ipswich with a serious injury in July, and after no one was interested in adopting her, was transferred to the Kingaroy RSPCA a month ago.

Belle Barnes from the Kingaroy shelter said CJ was one of her favourites at the centre.

"She's such a sweet and playful girl," she said.

"Her favourite things are playing in her little pool and cuddles.

"She just loves water more than anything and is so friendly and fun-loving."

A couple from Gayndah in the North Burnett, have been following CJ online since her Ipswich days and have made the decision to give CJ her furever home.

"They recently lost their dog who they've had for 20 years," Ms Barnes said.

"They're huge dog lovers and were looking for a new baby to fill the hole in their life.

"Before even coming here to meet CJ and adopt her they did their research and went and bought her a pool so she's going to have water to play in and other fun toys too.

"You could just tell they were invested in her and her needs.

"Then they made the trip down here to adopt her and it was just such a good match."

Ms Barnes said she loved seeing happy ending's like CJ's and wished the pooch all the best at her new home.