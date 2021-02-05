Menu
Blackwater Magistrates Court appearances for today

by Staff writers
5th Feb 2021 4:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Christopher Peter Roberts

Benjamin Moss Fraser

Anthony John Meyer

Lauren Patricia Wallman

Anthony Edward Robson

Janaya Paige Ebony Port

Karyn Louise Crittenden

Lester Roderick Malone

Juanita Marlena Tobane

Glenn Hilton Brown

John Leird Lucas

Triston Brandon Lee Major

Jared Reece Borghero

Daphne Mary Cameron

Archie Oakley

Baxter Ian Smith

Mandy Elizabeth Driessens

Lachlan John Geiger

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Blackwater Magistrates Court, Friday, February 5

blackwater magistrates court

