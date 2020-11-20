Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court: Who is appearing

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Britt Magda Hegge

Jarrad John Velcich

Gordon James Kelly

Elisa Baudry

Lisa Ashley Bott

Kylie Ann Kemp

Cassandra Anne Buddee

Sebastian James Booth

Ross Stephen Hannay

Mohamed Abdi Musse

Miles Frederick Arthur Page

Ryan Justin Blair Carlyle

Danny Lee Gregory

Melodee Laeticia Paris-Jourdan

Peter David Mickelo

Keenan John Thomas

Leah Wade

Paul Micheal Mokrzecki

Anthony Joel Vogel

Malachi Pemulwuy Mangel Williams

Melissa June Green

Donald David Klumpp

Stanley John Manfield

Jaspreet Singh Gill

Miles Zachary Magree

Robert Warren Davidson

Stephen Paul Jones

Haylee Louise Gleeson

Mark Gregory Davenport

Thomas Alexander Browning

Taylor James Waddell

Hai Thanh Pham

Derek Lloyd Youngman

Jordan Joseph Ellem

Justin Whitfield

Jane Elizabeth Barry

Jonathon Christopher Gorham

Aaron John Stewart

Kaela Alexandra Woodside

Shane William Simpson

Raymond James Gibson

Matthew John Kimmel

Jayden Eric Walters

Peter Brian Bell

Peter Anthony James Johnson

Scott Andrew Harding

Minh Van Nguyen

Ricky John Ward

Richard Anthony Bourke

Conor Ian Patterson

Leroy Robert Hohepa Healy

Paul Michael Platell

Nolan Brock

Hung Viet Do

Douglas William Shea

Nicholas William Overell Heywood

