FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Andre Hararu Jahmaca Witika

Bo John Moore

Frank Clifford Flower

Michelle Ann Himstedt

Dimitris Varitimos

Geoffrey Daryll Hodge

Oscar Frederick Wynn Brown

Henry Oliver Leatham

Callum Storm Woods

Cory Malcolm Bleakley

Tanya Bartley

Benjamin Luke Norris

Abu Turay

Nathan John Mcclymont

Steven John Skinner

Aidan Buttell

Ryan Batchler

Rebecca Louise Rodgers

Tanya Louise Bartley

Letiesha Anne Hayes

Mary G Obeid

Harley Mark Bailey

Kylie Rose Solomon

Clinton Goodwin

Egide Bigirimana

Andrew Robert Graham

Geoffrey Mark Eagle

Taite Brooks

Harley Jason Mark Storey

Yoram Tomas Banyen

Ryan Thomas Sisson

Hudson Anthony Emslie

Jake Brodie Clive Hampson

Cooper Henry Matty

Jaya John Mclaughlin

Jordan Robert Cuff

Samuel Benjamin Lewis Satrick

Damien Rodger Waldock

Wayde Daniel Williamson

Matthew Robert Booth

Samuel James Johnson

Armando Sanchez Carbonilla

Keanu Gerard Campbell

Ky Robert Clemments

Melissa Doreen Murphy

Steven James Cheetham

Evelyn Christine Gwilliams

Ethan Liam Ratahi Williams

Anthony John Barton

Kristin Ray Eather

Lauren Jade Coker

Matthew Joseph Bond

Marcus Hurn Van Gessel

Alexander Restrepo

Melissa Anne Muir

Christopher Leslie James

Raymond Luke Bundle

Dillan Michael Clark

Margaret Michelle Laurel Blair

Dieter Lucas Douglas Johnstone

Sefik Ferizovic

Ryan James Faulkner

Christopher James Finn

Terence John Michael Hinkley

Ken Sonio Solberg

Emmanuel Omot Nyiguo

Mark Nathaniel Hopkins

Brent Leonard Seymour

Dereck Iria Chase

Kaelem Danny Feeney

Neisje Louise Bruce

Steven Alan Harris

Kawani Joseph Kris

Christopher Brett Kennedy

Melissa Muir

Jason James Jackson

Matthew Linh Nguyen-Harvey

Christopher Jeffery Lawrence

Sharna Jane Berg

Jason Christopher Eastaughffe

Deval Josephine Kidd

Annmarie Forbes

Leonard Bruce Murdoch

Amou Mabior Arok Amou

Alen Stanojevic

Olivia Rae Do Rozario

Samuel Cameron Huxley

Simon David Samimi

Ashley Norris

Mackenzie Jackson Clark

Dwaine Robert King

Daniel Steven Hughes

Joshua James Shannon

Daniel James Spokes

Andrew Douglas Pearce

Joseph John Antalan Rainbird

Damien Paul Coutts

Kailyn Jade Bean

Stacey Marie Dodd

Zaibas Hue Lewis-Stasionis

Michael David Bartlett

Logan Ashley Douglas Brown

Kerrie Therese Crocker

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Tuesday, February 23