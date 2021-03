FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

David John Glenbar

Jamie Louise Cousins

Arlene Anne Edmondstone

Logan William Warren

Jamie Brian Campbell

Krystal Ann Louise Mccasker

Travis Anthony Clearwater

Adnya Karu Barton-Bright

Tara Maree Cavanagh

Tully William Salter

Joshua Kenneth Brooks

Damon Norman Johnson

Charlotte Rosemary Hellen

Angela Claudette Uren

Kevin Arthur Collins

Nicolas Felipe Diaz Gomez

Danny Steven Moulder

Blake David Vollbrecht

Javen Wiremu Goedhart

Samantha Emily Cowan

Alen Stanojevic

Shane Richard Muller

Adam Micheal Cook

Zacheri Peter Nicholas Photinos

Jake Daniel Russell

Paschalis Tai-Lun Woo

Craig Allen Morgan

Sue Marie Neho

Stephen John Smith

Aaron Davies

Damien Alexander Frank

Brok Marc William Mcnamara

Jacob John Francis Holland

Marcus James Tynan

Robert James Prudenciado

Daniel Peter Chivers

Samuel Peter Wallman

Kerrie-Anne Elizabeth Medlam

Maddison Susan Sullivan

Brett William Byrne

Deon Charles Monsell

Ned Sebastian Miller

Christian Antonio Odorico

Matthew Joseph Ellis

Daniel Szymula

Robert Charles Cox

Carla Anne Gleeson

Darren Noel Larsen

Mitchell Harrison Towns

Paul Daniel Cotterell

Manwella Charles Thomas

Ajang Ngor Deng

Ryan Thomas King

Laura Alice Andrews

Joakim Sten Bruze

Michael Wayne Thompson

Reece James

Sharni Maureen Ellis

Glenn Michael Bass

Zaryn Martin Gardiner

Fiona Ruth Archer

Joanne Rebecca Chilcott

Lyle John Hounslow

Kenneth Wayne Jensen

Roy Van Ham

Montgomery Joseph Clevens

Bradley Keith Andersen

Cody Michael Mcmillan

Grant Richard Armanasco

Rebecca-Anne Lesley Wilson

Bianca Elana Thompson

Michael Paul Emery

Kayla Louise Edwards

Jordan Michael Connor

Noel James Barford

Jacinta Anne Cook

Nicholas William Overell Heywood

