FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Brooke Caitlin Treloar
Ryan Jack Donaldson
Tony Collin Mackay
Luke David Hickey
Tamara Lee Fitzhenry
Brandon Darren Curry
Kymbah Ann Anderson
Ionut Adrian Serbanoiu
Scott Williams
Bartholomew James Heron
Craig Andrew Fabre
Alex William Heming
Stuart Galloway
Mark David Paul
Lynn Stacey Henry
Mary-Louise Hocking
Daniel Roberto Ciobo
Yusuf Kareem Deen
Joshua Wayne Daryl Gillman
Kyron Dryden
Paul William Sapwell
Adrian Dylan Worden
Jacob Raymond Bourke
Shylamaire Kwan Taylor
Elias Guthridge Abraha Vatnabar
Edward Henry Battaglene
Tegen Stephan
Nathan Lee Wilson
Naomi Louise Harkins
Jethro David Duncan
Justin Andrew Braun
Dexton Casey Simic Thorn
Hamisi Mkuu Mahere
Beaujest John Cooper
Jamie Jason Hasic
Alexandra Christina Bastin
Aaron Jason Long
Samuel Peter Wallman
Kaitlyn Angelina O'Keeffe
Deonia Amelia Ninyette
Anthony La Valle
Darryn Gordon Meier
Thomas James Smith
Elizabeth Ann Louise Phillips
Khya Thomas Nicholson
Ryan Daniel Alan Perry
Dwayne Stephen Viney
David William Wilkie
Craig John Winters
Isileli Mokeniata Paasi
Neville Morris Goodman
Meredith Anne Johanson
Jason Paul Brown
Karmalieta Watson
Degen Hans Runge
Roger Kerryn Moore
Zac Bronson Ferry
Christopher Michael Zaulich Collyer
Ruben Andrijevic
Clint Victor Beeston
Travis Sebastian Almat
Matthew Brendan Carson
Ashley Robert Burns
Philip John Maxwell
Brett Thomas Waters
Alexander Zain
David Anthony Olive
Martin Rooke
Adaja Claire Dixon
Alexander Zanemann
Miroslav Marjanovic
Sienna-Rose Biddick
Toby Jon Gould
Christopher Alan Kent
Shannon Mark Blackwood
Marlon Brian Roma
Chad James Stevens
Perena Mckinnon Skachill Haenga
Matthew Owen Treloar
David Allan Weatherstone
Mark Peter Swindells
David Lloyd Auckram
Crystal Marie Sawyer
James Terry Penn
Debra Lynne Coulter
Jasmine Jane Sabatino
Kaylah Jane Culpitt
Odola Elijah Omot Abla
Amber Mary Leanne Urquhart Bunt
Michael Dylan Williams
Stephen Michael Williams
Scott Eugene Graham
Shaamin Kaiherau Eynon
Darryl James Pendrick
Adrian Eddie Senio Toala
Sangeeta Rao
Jesse Stuart Dobbs
Clinton Patrick Noy
Christopher James Richmond
Prudence Michelle Pennicott
Damion Antonio Fiore
Donna Marie Toy
Terence Roy Willmot
Teneeka Lee Sexton
Terrance Hugh Bradshaw
Terry Latu
James Taiki Kilburn
Eliah James Blackman
Robert William Ritchie
Amber Jody Anne Houston
Madeline Rae Hough
Alexander Bryce Domalewski
Jamie Leigh Carn
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Tuesday, April 20