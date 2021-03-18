FULL LIST: Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Annabelle Zoe Smith
Lance Randall Bath
Barbara Suwon Lee
Anthony John Pluta
Geoffrey Boyd Mitchell
Phillip Wayne Pidgeon
Elice Isata Bomah
Kylie Anne Wouters
Ahmed Younis Rashid
Chloe Rochelle Melenewycz
Jennifer Rachel Julie Breene
Ashley Walter Johnson
Alexander Ian Mcdonough
Goran Ristic
Jonathon Ian Anton Luyendyk
Dyfed Henry Thomas
Harrison John Riccardo
Maree Mavis Crabtree
Yun Zhang
Timothy Joseph Bretz
James Linden Carrington
Russell Bruce Lutton
Michael James Kelly
Ryan Angel Watson
Stephen Fredrick Swenson
Tobi James Arnold
Teliu Malaki
Corey Joe Leyson
Bailey John Mann
Tuhoe-Potiki Tawari Houkamau
Oskar Mariusz Samsonow
Michael James Grainger
Belinda Shirley Rogers
Craig Geoffrey Gunnis
Thiwat Suebma
Laurence William Smith
Daniel Isbon Mane Zingifuaboro
Andres Felipe Pineres Gonzalez
Trung Minh Truong
Travis Jay Myles
Brooke Ashley Prouten
Coen Michael Pelham
Paul Anthony Ebejer
Manesh Hari Magan
Clinton James Trezise
Chantal Anita Dennis
Roberta Rodrigues De Lima
Anne Elizabeth Todd
Trevina Dale Schwarz
Cormac Gil Buckley
Lauchlan Jay Sanders
Timothy Luke Smith
Anita Elaine Curtis
Richard Heremaia Faust
Christopher John Pischke
Daniel Charles Oswin
Anthony James King
David Sachet
Ricky Clark
Rhys Brodie Daniel Kenyon
Shane Michael Gordon Thompson
Tryneece Kaimaha Denise Walker
Danny John Griffin
Bowie Sheng Papa
Carl William Webb
John Brown
Cherie Marie Dalley
Jordan Richard Marsh
Peter Francis O'Connor
Timothy Luke Rodgers
Faatamalii Tavita
Steven James Haverhoek
Joshua Robert Dittmer
Matthew Keith Towers
Abu Rished Foysol
Ceirwy Holden
Jason Luke Murray
Nancy Lena Maree Coolwell
Shane Michael Brown
Travis Shane Gordon
Alphonse Kaskol
Alipate Ratu Nadurucoko Gonerogo
