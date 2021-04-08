FULL LIST: Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Andre John Snajdar
Paul Alexander Maclay
Michelle Mcdonald
Simon De Belle
David William Battaglene
Stevie Rae Blacklock
Adam Ryan Milroy
Craig Paul Anthony Jaruis
Ricky Keenan
Brian Keven Maguire
Anwar Solomon Nhial
Phillip Francis Kennedy
Dean Michael Metcalfe
Katie-Rose Henny
Steven James Haverhoek
Erik Alexander Lens Van Riju
Fraser Smith
Shakira Marie Gesa
Anthony Benjamin Cox
Justin Clayton Ord
Anish Sanjay Kumar
Jason Luke Murray
Jason Mcnaughton Fraser
Jasen Hannagan
Ayesha Shaye Dey
Angelique Georgoussis
Jamie Fredrick Lovell
Thomas Michael Forrester
Daniel Ross Badcock
Isabella May Donda
Anthony John Pluta
Hayley Elizabeth Tanner
Matthew Joel Apps
Cody James Riley
Robert Dean Morgan
Kenneth Anthony Shenton
Isaiah Jerome Fitzpatrick
Vinh Ngoc Tran
Apelu Tuato Ioane
Craig Andrew O'Bree
Thong Duy Vo
Patrick Heta
Andrea Louise Coffey
Adam Leigh Wilson
Murray Robert Keith Jackson
Adam Thomas Mason
Lauchlan Jay Sanders
Linda Joy Moore
Dominic Jay Guy
Mohamad Adel Alshouni
Adam Michael Holz
Anita Elaine Curtis
Stephen James Lloyd
Steven Michael Rahman
Alexander Ian Mcdonough
Philip Michael Stearman
Joshua Aaron Hoelscher
Seonkyeong Kim
Luke Raymond Leslie
Chang-Hong Lo
Steffi Jana Nungarai Boyd-Oshlack
Sandra Cristina Gonclaves Carvalho Bladon
Nancy Lena Maree Coolwell
Andrew Peter Chalmers
Laurie Rene Peterson
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 8