A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
News

Caboolture Magistrates Court appearances for today

by Staff writers
11th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Ty Barry Page

Crystal Spring Richardson

Benjamin Mathew Rogers

Rachael Irene Sutherland

Robert Jeffrey Crane

Kai Thomas Noga

Stephen Sayson Pagao

Russell James Hughes

Julian Meyer

Benjamin Colin Turner

Lee Patrick Bell

Billie Lee Holterman

Matt John Young

Justin David Lenz

Jack Dylan Reynolds

Quentin Bob Leroy Canning

Jacob Kevin Davis

Zayden Stewart Shannon

Mason Anthony Wade

Michael Ronald Moody

Wezley Ian Mario Fortunato

Crystal Hardaker

Heath Anthony James

Caiden Michael Lyons

Cory James Dugdale

William Arthur Woodall

Malcolm Lloyd Hunt

Paulo Taukei O-Tatakamotonga Vatuvei

Ashleigh Keith Cubitt

Ricki Kevin Offer

Peter David Barry Sherman

Glen Robert Nugent

Toby Michael Silvia

Timothy William Dyer

Hayden Alan Earl Selby

Peter Robert Hooper

Daniel Scott Emes

Carl Thomas Tetlow

Matthew John Coles

Connor Paul De La Cruz-Ford

Joshua Craig Donaldson

Ashley Skye Edwards

William Mervyn Lindsey Mathieson

Mark David Jackson

Clay Damien Michael Lambert

Kenneth Waterton

Colin Raymond Standley

Danial Shane Cheetham

Latisha Vida Ellen Roberts

Alicia Marie Phillips

Adam Jon Anderson

Micah Andrew Pleasance

Cody Alec Glenane

Taylor Brooke Kelly

Tara Jane Bauwens

Sarah Faye Ryan

Donna Rakera Barlow

Alan Walker

Steven John Butler

Alfred Gordon Brown

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Caboolture Magistrates Court, Wednesday, November 11

