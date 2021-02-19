Menu
Noosa Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
19th Feb 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Jason Michael Oldfield

Todd Raymond Rorke

Amy Maree Pearse

Paul Michael Joseph Zoubakin

Chantell Jade Munro

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Noosa Magistrates Court, Friday, February 19

