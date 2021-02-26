Menu
Everybody appearing at Noosa Magistrates Court, Friday, February 26
Crime

FULL LIST: Noosa Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
26th Feb 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Paul Michael Joseph Zoubakin

Eliahi Priest

Troy Nathan Reed

Jason Michael Oldfield

The Body Corporate For The Woods - Noosa Springs

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Noosa Magistrates Court, Friday, February 26

 

