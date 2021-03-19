Menu
Everybody appearing at Noosa Magistrates Court, Friday, March 19
Crime

FULL LIST: Noosa Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
19th Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Brydon Evan Dunne

John Stephen Le Noury

James Richard Eyre

James Houston

Brett David Hannah

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Noosa Magistrates Court, Friday, March 19

 

