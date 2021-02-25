Menu
Noosa Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
25th Feb 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Brenton Playford

Matthew Anthony Hill

William Godsall

Cameron Robert Goode

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Noosa Magistrates Court, Thursday, February 25

noosa magistrates court

